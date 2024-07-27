USA women’s soccer vs Germany: How to watch live Olympics, stream link, team news, prediction

The USA women’s soccer team will try to replicate its red-hot start at the 2024 Paris Olympics, but they’ll face a far greater test in Germany when group play continues on Sunday.

The Americans were merciful 3-0 victors against Zambia and find themselves level with Germany, who hammered Australia in their opener, on both points and goal difference for the top spot in Group B. 3-0 could have just as easily been 5-0 or 6-0, or worse, after Zambia had a player sent off in the 34th minute. It was 3-0 already after Trinity Rodman opened the scoring and Mallory Swanson scored twice in a minute, but the USWNT seemed to focus more on controlling possession and saw the game out that way.

Perhaps it was intentional from new head coach Emma Hayes, who was perhaps managing minutes with a keen eye to ready her side for the tougher, more tactical battles of the knockout rounds.

How to watch USWNT vs Germany live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Sunday (July 28)

Location: Marseille

TV Channel: USA & Telemundo

Online: Watch via Peacock

USWNT focus, team news

There are two injury issues for the USWNT at the moment: Jaedyn Shaw missed the opener after picking up a leg injury in training this week, and Sophia Smith was forced off just before halftime against Zambia with an undisclosed injury of her own. Croix Bethune took Shaw’s place in the 18-player gameday squad (a new rule change at these Olympics), and Lynn Williams came off the bench to replace Smith.

Germany focus, team news

Germany entered the 2024 Paris Olympics as one of a handful of sides expected to compete for gold, and they look nothing short of a gold-medal side in their opener. Marina Hegering put her side ahead in the 24th minute before Lea Schuller and Jule Brand put the game to bed in the 64th and 68th. Germany allowed just eight shots in the game as they smothered the no. 12-ranked team in the world.

USWNT vs Germany prediction

There were transitional moments in which Zambia caused problems on the counter, but they couldn’t convert. Perhaps Germany will put one or two away and make things very interesting. USWNT 2-1 Germany.