Harry Kane career stats — Goals, assists, appearances, awards with England, Bayern Munich, Spurs, more
Harry Kane is getting better with age, as the 31-year-old England striker is not only on pace for another Torjägerkanone as the Bundesliga’s biggest scorer.
Bayern Munich center forwards generally have solid returns — See: Lewandowski, Robert and Gomez Mario — but Kane is producing at world class levels and will be a favorite for the Ballon d’Or if Bayern can win the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League.
LATEST — Bundesliga standings, title race, leading scorers
Right. Let’s not bury the lead — Kane’s Bayern look likely to give him a long-awaited league trophy with a multiple-win advantage on second-place Bayer Leverkusen late in the Bundesliga season.
Let’s take a look at Harry Kane’s incredible season and career as the big man looks to hit some big career goals.
How many trophies has Harry Kane won?
Individually? Plenty.
Team-wise? As the ‘Mad Men’ meme screams, “Not great, Bob!”
The Bundesliga crown would be his first true club honor, as he’s a three-time finalist from his time at Spurs, a three-time runner-up or third-place finisher for England, and a German SuperCup runner-up in his first season at Bayern.
Kane has won three Premier League Golden Boots to go with his 2023-24 Torjägerkanone doing the same in the Bundesliga.
He was six times named to the PFA Premier League Team of the Year, was twice England’s Player of the Year, and won the World Cup Golden Boot in 2018. Kane led the Champions League in goals in 2023-24 en route to winning the European Golden Shoe, and he also was the EURO top scorer in 2024.
Is Harry Kane better than ever?
No, this isn’t a Spurs, England, or Bayern Munich fan page, but watching the veteran hit the pitch these days is seeing a wise forward still at the peak of his athletic powers.
Kane’s 36 goals in 32 Bundesliga games last season were the first time he scored more than a goal per league match in a single season, and it isn’t just about a shift in competition — The Englishman also matches his best Champions League goals output before passing it this season.
Kane’s passing percentage is at a career-best with Bayern, and surely it’s helped that he is being fouled far less in Germany than he was in the Premier League. Kane’s suffered one more foul through his first 1.75 seasons with Bayern than he did in his final season at Spurs.
Harry Kane’s international England stats (as of March 31, 2025)
- Kane’s England caps: 105 (t-8th with Billy Wright)
- Kane’s England goals: 71 (1st)
- Kane’s England assists: 19
Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich statistics (as of March 31, 2025)
- Bundesliga: 57 games, 58 goals, 17 assists
- Champions League: 23 games, 18 goals, six assists
- All other comps: 3 games, one goal, one assist
- Total: 83 games, 77 goals, 24 assists
Harry Kane’s Tottenham Hotspur statistics
- Premier League: 317 games, 213 goals, 47 assists
- Champions League: 32 games, 21 goals, five assists
- Europa League: 39 games, 18 goals, six assists
- Conference League: 5 games, six goals, one assist
- All other comps: 42 games, 22 goals, two assists
- Total: 89 games, 86 goals, 23 assists
Harry Kane’s stats with other clubs
- Leyton Orient (2010-11 loan): 18 games, five goals
- Millwall (2011-12 loan): 27 games, nine goals, five assist
- Norwich City (2012-13 loan): five games, one assist
- Leicester City (2012-13 loan): 15 games, two goals