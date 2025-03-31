Harry Kane career stats — Goals, assists, appearances, awards with England, Bayern Munich, Spurs, more

Harry Kane is getting better with age, as the 31-year-old England striker is not only on pace for another Torjägerkanone as the Bundesliga’s biggest scorer.

Bayern Munich center forwards generally have solid returns — See: Lewandowski, Robert and Gomez Mario — but Kane is producing at world class levels and will be a favorite for the Ballon d’Or if Bayern can win the Bundesliga and the UEFA Champions League.

Right. Let’s not bury the lead — Kane’s Bayern look likely to give him a long-awaited league trophy with a multiple-win advantage on second-place Bayer Leverkusen late in the Bundesliga season.

Let’s take a look at Harry Kane’s incredible season and career as the big man looks to hit some big career goals.

How many trophies has Harry Kane won?

Individually? Plenty.

Team-wise? As the ‘Mad Men’ meme screams, “Not great, Bob!”

The Bundesliga crown would be his first true club honor, as he’s a three-time finalist from his time at Spurs, a three-time runner-up or third-place finisher for England, and a German SuperCup runner-up in his first season at Bayern.

Kane has won three Premier League Golden Boots to go with his 2023-24 Torjägerkanone doing the same in the Bundesliga.

He was six times named to the PFA Premier League Team of the Year, was twice England’s Player of the Year, and won the World Cup Golden Boot in 2018. Kane led the Champions League in goals in 2023-24 en route to winning the European Golden Shoe, and he also was the EURO top scorer in 2024.

MUNICH, GERMANY - SEPTEMBER 01: Harry Kane of Bayern Munich poses for a photo with the Kicker “Torjäger Kanone” award alongside Sports Jounalists, Mario Krischel and George Holzner and Jan-Christian Dressen, CEO of Bayern Munich, prior to the Bundesliga match between FC Bayern München and Sport-Club Freiburg at Allianz Arena on September 01, 2024 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by F. Noever/FC Bayern via Getty Images) FC Bayern via Getty Images

Is Harry Kane better than ever?

No, this isn’t a Spurs, England, or Bayern Munich fan page, but watching the veteran hit the pitch these days is seeing a wise forward still at the peak of his athletic powers.

Kane’s 36 goals in 32 Bundesliga games last season were the first time he scored more than a goal per league match in a single season, and it isn’t just about a shift in competition — The Englishman also matches his best Champions League goals output before passing it this season.

Kane’s passing percentage is at a career-best with Bayern, and surely it’s helped that he is being fouled far less in Germany than he was in the Premier League. Kane’s suffered one more foul through his first 1.75 seasons with Bayern than he did in his final season at Spurs.

Harry Kane’s international England stats (as of March 31, 2025)

Kane’s England caps: 105 (t-8th with Billy Wright)

Kane’s England goals: 71 (1st)

Kane’s England assists: 19

Harry Kane’s Bayern Munich statistics (as of March 31, 2025)

Bundesliga: 57 games, 58 goals, 17 assists

Champions League: 23 games, 18 goals, six assists

All other comps: 3 games, one goal, one assist

Total: 83 games, 77 goals, 24 assists

Harry Kane’s Tottenham Hotspur statistics

Premier League: 317 games, 213 goals, 47 assists

Champions League: 32 games, 21 goals, five assists

Europa League: 39 games, 18 goals, six assists

Conference League: 5 games, six goals, one assist

All other comps: 42 games, 22 goals, two assists

Total: 89 games, 86 goals, 23 assists

Harry Kane’s stats with other clubs

Leyton Orient (2010-11 loan): 18 games, five goals

Millwall (2011-12 loan): 27 games, nine goals, five assist

Norwich City (2012-13 loan): five games, one assist

Leicester City (2012-13 loan): 15 games, two goals