Venezuela vs Canada: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Two programs seeking historic victories meet in Texas when Jesse Marsch’s Canucks look to slow Fernando Batista’s red-hot Vinotinto.

Canada have only been to two World Cups, and have never taken a point in that tournament, but their debut voyage in the Copa America includes a knockout round appearance. Not bad.

[ MORE: Copa America schedule ]

Venezuela have never reached the World Cup, and only once escaped the quarterfinal round at a Copa America (2011).

But they’ve been better over the past two decades than any time previous, and are a very winnable game from reaching the semifinal and a likely meeting with Argentina.

is a final run possible? Sure enough. Their only losses in the past year came against Colombia and Italy. Not terrible.

How to watch Venezuela vs Canada, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9pm ET, Friday (July 5)

Stadium: AT&T Stadium, Arlington, Texas

How to watch on TV, stream in USA: FS1, Fox Sports

Venezuela team news, focus

Eduard Bello and Salomon Rondon have been around a while and feeling good after scoring a pair of goals each in the group stage. Venezuela beat Ecuador 2-1 Mexico 1-0, and Jamaica 3-0. Many would’ve guessed they’d exit the Copa America at the group stage. Instead, they are one of three perfect teams. Vibes are high.

Canada team news, focus

Canada didn’t have business getting out of this group but here they are despite losing the opener 2-0 to Argentina. Marsch’s men found a way to defend, blanking Peru and Chile. Still they scored just once. They’ll need a lot more from Jonathan David and Alphonso Davies to earn a rematch with Argentina (assuming the reigning champions take down Ecuador).

Venezuela vs Canada prediction

Let’s hope for entertainment. We should get it — Venezuela 2-1 Canada.

