Virgil van Dijk relishing Liverpool’s big week vs Real Madrid, Manchester City

SOUTHAMPTON — Virgil van Dijk knows how big this week is for Liverpool to truly make a big statement about their ambitions to win both the Premier League and Champions League trophies.

Over the next few days Liverpool host familiar foes Real Madrid and Manchester City at Anfield knowing two wins will have everyone calling them the favorites to win both competitions. Most people are already giving them the Premier League title for this season.

Pro Soccer Talk caught up with Van Dijk after their comeback 3-2 win at Southampton on Sunday, which put them eight points clear at the top of the table, and asked him about the week ahead.

Liverpool looking forward to huge week vs Real Madrid, Man City

“I love every week of playing for Liverpool and playing on the highest level. So I look forward to it,” Van Dijk said, with a smile.

Liverpool have been scintillating at times under Arne Slot this season. 16 wins from 18 games in all competitions proves that. But they’ve also been very good at finding a way to win, playing at a different tempo when needed and managing games calmly and ruthlessly.

Even though they had difficulties at stopping counter attacks from struggling Southampton on Sunday, they kicked off a big week with a win. Was it important to find that late winner at Southampton given the magnitude of the next seven days?

“Let’s hope so,” Van Dijk smiled. “It was always going to be difficult after the break, it is never an easy game and you have to get back into it and back to what we want to do, tactically, defending, so the first half was not good but we turned it around with more energy, more dominance on the ball and the three points is all that matters.”

For most people Mohamed Salah’s comments about his future after the game overshadowed the win against Southampton. Like Salah, Van Dijk’s Liverpool contract expires in the summer but he recently hinted things are heading in the right direction in negotiations and he seems more relaxed about the situation. Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate are developing a great partnership at the heart of Liverpool’s defense and they’ve conceded the fewest goals in the Premier League this season.

Van Dijk applauds Liverpool for finding ways to grind out wins

Liverpool’s winning mentality seems to be growing all the time under Slot. The pressure was on after Man City lost at home to Tottenham 4-0, and Liverpool survived a scare to get the job done and grind out a win.

Does Van Dijk agree that Liverpool are now getting better at finding a way to win no matter how well they’re playing?

“I think we have to find a way to win and we did in the second half, we kept pushing,” Van Dijk said. “In my opinion we deserved a win. It was very difficult to play against, they [Southampton] take risks in possession and you have to be strong to keep going and like I said, we found a way to win and now we focus on Wednesday.”

How important is focus not just for Wednesday, but for the rest of the season now Liverpool have got themselves in this position?

“It’s not all about focusing but it’s a big part of it and at times we had to be ready to suffer because there was always going to be times when they [Southampton] broke through the press and then we’d have to do it together. So I am pleased with the three points,” Van Dijk explained.

Recovery and rest key ahead of breaking Real Madrid hoodoo

Van Dijk revealed he will eat well, use the sauna and ice bath and rest both at the training ground and at home ahead of an intense week. He and Liverpool’s players are doing everything they can to be ready for the challenge of facing Real Madrid then Man City a few days later.

Liverpool’s captain was reminded of the fact that he hasn’t beaten Real Madrid since he joined Liverpool in six attempts, including defeats in two Champions League finals, and that the club haven’t beaten them in eight attempts which dates back over 15 years in the Champions League.

“Listen, the fact is that I have never beaten them. That record is a very disappointing stat so it’s down to recovery and getting ready for a big one and I am looking forward to it,” Van Dijk said.

Does that poor record against Real Madrid fuel Van Dijk to lead Liverpool to a big win and to get some revenge over the Spanish giants?

“To be absolutely honest with you, I don’t need fuel to be absolutely ready,” Van Dijk said. “But it’s the Champions League, it’s a massive game, a beautiful fixture for the neutral and we want to be on top and coming out of it with a win.”

