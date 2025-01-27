Who is Sverre Nypan? Norwegian teenager linked with Arsenal, Manchester City

You’ve probably seen Sverre Nypan’s name popping up in a lot of reports in recent days, as some huge clubs have been linked with signing the Norwegian teenage sensation.

But who is he? What is all the fuss about? Is he the next Martin Odegaard!?

Let’s take a closer look at Rosenborg’s youngster who is fast becoming one of Europe’s hottest properties.

How old is Sverre Nypan?

He is 18 years old and is already a key member of the Norwegian U21 national team.

Nypan actually became the youngest-ever player in Rosenborg’s history when he made his debut aged 15 years and 322 days back in November 2022.

He also became Rosenborg’s youngest goalscorer in a league game, scoring against Bodo/Glimt at the age of 16 years and 145 days.

What position does Nypan play in?

He is a central midfielder who loves to get on the ball and plenty of comparisons are being made about him being very similar to Martin Odegaard. But perhaps he’s more of a Frank Lampard style player?

He can play as an attacking midfielder or even as a forward as a false nine as he loves to make late runs into the box from midfield. His favorite position is in the thick of things in midfield where he can on the ball and dictate the tempo and he is a proper No. 8.

Nypan has scored 13 goals and added eight assists in 53 appearances in Norway’s top-flight, and it was the 2024 season where he’s really broken through as he scored eight goals and added seven assists in 25 starts for Rosenborg. Only five players in the entire league had more goals and assists combined than Nypan.

This video below shows him scoring a hat trick against Lillestrom back in August 2024, finishing off two well-timed runs into the box and then slotting home a penalty kick.

Which clubs are interested in signing Sverre Nypan?

David Ornstein has been reporting that Arsenal are pushing hard to sign Nypan. While Fabrizio Romano says Aston Villa and Manchester City are also reportedly in the hunt to sign the teenager.

Nypan’s agent is Rafaela Pimenta, who is also Erling Haaland’s agent as she worked with the late Mino Raiola and has since taken on the majority of his clients after he passed way.

Plenty more teams are lining up to sign Nypan but it appears that Arsenal and Manchester City are leading the way.