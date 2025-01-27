Who is Sverre Nypan? Norwegian teenager linked with Arsenal, Manchester City

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Day Two
Rory McIlroy says Tour-PIF deal ‘should and will get done'; but golf landscape still TBD
NCAA Basketball: Fordham at Dayton
How to watch Fordham vs La Salle Men’s College Basketball: Time, streaming info, game preview
SX 2025 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 Justin Hill on jump.JPG
What riders said after 2025 Supercross Round 3 at Anaheim 2 won by Jett Lawrence, Haiden Deegan
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_lionsmorton_250128.jpg
What Lions’ new OC Morton means for Goff
nbc_roto_liamcoenjags_250128.jpg
Jaguars’ Coen can boost Lawrence’s fantasy output
nbc_roto_raidershirecarroll_250128.jpg
Projecting Carroll’s timeline with Raiders

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Hero Dubai Desert Classic - Day Two
Rory McIlroy says Tour-PIF deal ‘should and will get done'; but golf landscape still TBD
NCAA Basketball: Fordham at Dayton
How to watch Fordham vs La Salle Men’s College Basketball: Time, streaming info, game preview
SX 2025 Rd 03 Anaheim 2 Justin Hill on jump.JPG
What riders said after 2025 Supercross Round 3 at Anaheim 2 won by Jett Lawrence, Haiden Deegan
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_roto_lionsmorton_250128.jpg
What Lions’ new OC Morton means for Goff
nbc_roto_liamcoenjags_250128.jpg
Jaguars’ Coen can boost Lawrence’s fantasy output
nbc_roto_raidershirecarroll_250128.jpg
Projecting Carroll’s timeline with Raiders

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Who is Sverre Nypan? Norwegian teenager linked with Arsenal, Manchester City

  
Published January 27, 2025 10:53 AM

You’ve probably seen Sverre Nypan’s name popping up in a lot of reports in recent days, as some huge clubs have been linked with signing the Norwegian teenage sensation.

But who is he? What is all the fuss about? Is he the next Martin Odegaard!?

Let’s take a closer look at Rosenborg’s youngster who is fast becoming one of Europe’s hottest properties.

How old is Sverre Nypan?

He is 18 years old and is already a key member of the Norwegian U21 national team.

Nypan actually became the youngest-ever player in Rosenborg’s history when he made his debut aged 15 years and 322 days back in November 2022.

He also became Rosenborg’s youngest goalscorer in a league game, scoring against Bodo/Glimt at the age of 16 years and 145 days.

What position does Nypan play in?

He is a central midfielder who loves to get on the ball and plenty of comparisons are being made about him being very similar to Martin Odegaard. But perhaps he’s more of a Frank Lampard style player?

He can play as an attacking midfielder or even as a forward as a false nine as he loves to make late runs into the box from midfield. His favorite position is in the thick of things in midfield where he can on the ball and dictate the tempo and he is a proper No. 8.

Nypan has scored 13 goals and added eight assists in 53 appearances in Norway’s top-flight, and it was the 2024 season where he’s really broken through as he scored eight goals and added seven assists in 25 starts for Rosenborg. Only five players in the entire league had more goals and assists combined than Nypan.

This video below shows him scoring a hat trick against Lillestrom back in August 2024, finishing off two well-timed runs into the box and then slotting home a penalty kick.

Which clubs are interested in signing Sverre Nypan?

David Ornstein has been reporting that Arsenal are pushing hard to sign Nypan. While Fabrizio Romano says Aston Villa and Manchester City are also reportedly in the hunt to sign the teenager.

Nypan’s agent is Rafaela Pimenta, who is also Erling Haaland’s agent as she worked with the late Mino Raiola and has since taken on the majority of his clients after he passed way.

Plenty more teams are lining up to sign Nypan but it appears that Arsenal and Manchester City are leading the way.