Wolves vs Sheffield United: How to watch live, stream link, team news, live updates

Wolves host struggling Sheffield United at Molineux on Sunday with the hosts aiming to continue their impressive, and unexpected, rise up the table.

WATCH WOLVES v SHEFFIELD UNITED LIVE

Gary O’Neil has worked wonders at Wolves as they won 2-1 at Tottenham last weekend and have played smart, efficient and clinical football all season long. Wolves are the perfect example of a team getting the absolute most out of their ability and the way they’re set up by O’Neil is perfect for the squad of players they have. Lemina and Gomes (who scored twice at Spurs last weekend) are an incredible duo in midfield, while Neto, Hwang and Sarabia tore Spurs apart on the counter. Wolves have an outside chance of finishing in a European spot which is a remarkable achievement given that most had them down for a relegation scrap when Julen Lopetegui left on the eve of this season.

Sheffield United are bottom of the table and running out of time to save themselves. Mason Holgate’s early red card set the foundations for their 5-0 hammering at home to Brighton last weekend as they lost back-to-back home games by that scoreline and are seven points from safety with 13 games to go. Chris Wilder’s side need a miracle to save themselves this season and given how bad they’ve been all over the pitch it’s a miracle that they’re still within a few wins of safety. They have conceded 65 goals this season which is the highest-ever total in the Premier League after 25 games of a season.

How to watch Wolves vs Sheffield United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 8:30am ET, Sunday (February 25)

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Watch online via NBC.com

Wolves team news, focus

It has been a huge help that Wolves have a settled lineup with only Cunha out injured and Hwang’s return from international duty means he has slotted right back into the team in Cunha’s place. Wolves’ 3-4-2-1 formation works so well for them on the counter and they’ll look to score early and then hit Sheffield United on the counter often.

OUT: Matheus Cunha (hamstring)

Sheffield United team news, focus

Look, anything is a bonus now for Sheffield United. Chris Wilder is doing his best to hold things together and the best they can do between now and the end of the season is restore some pride and try to get as close to safety as possible. Everybody connected with the Blades knows relegation straight back to the Championship is highly likely. Why not have a go and go down swinging?

OUT: Max Lowe (ankle), John Egan (ankle), Chris Basham (ankle), George Baldock (undisclosed), Daniel Jebbison (illness), Rhys Norrington-Davies (thigh), Mason Holgate (suspended) | QUESTIONABLE: Ben Brereton Diaz (thigh), Cameron Archer (calf)