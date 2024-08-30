Frances Tiafoe beats Ben Shelton at U.S. Open; Novak Djokovic may be next

Frances Tiafoe beat Ben Shelton at the U.S. Open, one year after Shelton eliminated Tiafoe, to reach the fourth round and a possible match with Novak Djokovic.

Tiafoe, the 20th seed, prevailed over Shelton, the 13th seed, 4-6, 7-5, 6-7 (5), 6-4, 6-3 on Friday.

He next plays defending champion Djokovic or Australian Alexei Popyrin on Sunday for a place in the quarterfinals.

Tiafoe is into the second week of the U.S. Open for a fifth consecutive year, the longest streak for an American man since Andre Agassi from 2001-05.

Last year, Shelton upended Tiafoe in the quarterfinals, denying Tiafoe a second consecutive U.S. Open semifinal. It was the first meeting between Shelton and Tiafoe, who is five years older.

After that, Tiafoe didn’t make it past the third round of a top-level tournament for another 11 months. He broke through at his last event before this year’s U.S. Open, taking runner-up to top-ranked Jannik Sinner at the Cincinnati Masters.

Tiafoe is 0-2 against Djokovic, having last played him in 2022.