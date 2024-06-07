 Skip navigation
How to watch French Open women’s final on NBC Sports, Peacock

  
Published June 7, 2024 11:15 AM

Iga Swiatek goes for a third consecutive French Open title, facing Italian Jasmine Paolini in the women’s final on Saturday at 9 a.m. ET, live on NBC, NBCSports.com, the NBC Sports app and Peacock.

Swiatek, the world No. 1 from Poland, lost just one set en route to the final, including a 6-2, 6-4 sweep of No. 3 Coco Gauff in the semifinals.

Swiatek bids to become the first woman to three-peat at Roland Garros since Belgian Justine Henin from 2005-07.

She can also become the fourth woman in the professional era (since 1968) to win four total French Open singles titles. The others were Chris Evert (seven titles), Steffi Graf (six) and Henin (four).

FRENCH OPEN DRAWS: Men | Women | Broadcast Schedule

Swiatek, who turned 23 on May 31, would be the youngest of the group to achieve the feat.

In her way stands 5-foot-4 Paolini, who never made it past the second round of a Grand Slam before 2024.

The 28-year-old is having a career season, moving from No. 71 in the world last spring to now guaranteed to be seventh or better after the French.

2024 French Open - Day 5
U.S. Olympic tennis qualifiers for Paris take shape at French Open
The French Open is the final tournament in Paris Olympic tennis qualifying.