Allar finds McClain for third TD of game vs. WVU

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Khang, seeking back-to-back wins, leads in Portland
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
J.J. McCarthy leads No. 2 Michigan over East Carolina 30-3 without Jim Harbaugh on the sideline
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula set up all-American showdown at U.S. Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Every TD scored in Penn State’s big win over WVU
Highlights: Allar leads PSU to romp of WVU
Franklin praises Allar after West Virginia win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Basketball Draft Guide
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Khang, seeking back-to-back wins, leads in Portland
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
J.J. McCarthy leads No. 2 Michigan over East Carolina 30-3 without Jim Harbaugh on the sideline
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Madison Keys, Jessica Pegula set up all-American showdown at U.S. Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Top Clips
Every TD scored in Penn State’s big win over WVU
Highlights: Allar leads PSU to romp of WVU
Franklin praises Allar after West Virginia win
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Basketball Draft Guide
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Allar finds McClain for third TD of game vs. WVU
September 2, 2023 10:24 PM
Drew Allar continues his strong season-opening performance with a 25-yard pass to Malik McClain, who stiff arms West Virginia defenders and forces himself into the end zone for the score.
Close Ad