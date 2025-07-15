Watch Now
Spaun details adjustments to Portrush links golf
Johnson Wagner walks and talks with J.J. Spaun at Royal Portrush, highlighting necessary adjustments for playing links golf, life after winning the U.S. Open, and his preparations for The Open Championship.
Rahm ‘finding his form’ for The Open Championship
Jon Rahm shares why he's "always confident" in his game ahead of The Open Championship, before Live From examines how he is rounding into form in recent majors and how his career has evolved since his move to LIV.
Scheffler: We work so hard for such little moments
Scottie Scheffler reflects on how much time and effort is spent preparing for tournaments and how even after a big win, that euphoric feeling only lasts for a few moments before it's onto the next.
Scheffler: Links golf ‘fits my strengths’
Scottie Scheffler reveals what's gone into his preparation for The Open Championship, sharing why Royal Portrush is a "fun place to play" and why he "could not care any less" about being the tournament favorite.
Recreating Lowry’s bunker shot at Portrush No. 1
Johnson Wagner tries to equal Shane Lowry's 2019 bunker shot on the first hole at Royal Portrush, where consequential shots may take place.
Top shots from 2025 Genesis Scottish Open
From Rory McIlroy's impressive par save to Chris Gotterup's late birdie, relive the most memorable shots from the 2025 Genesis Scottish Open, presented by Penske.
Darbon prepared for an ‘exciting week’ at The Open
The R&A's new CEO Mark Darbon joins the Live From set to preview the 2025 Open Championship at Dunluce Course in Northern Ireland.
How important would a McIlroy win at The Open be?
Paul McGinley, Brandel Chamblee and Rich Lerner discuss Rory McIlroy's legacy and the history of golf in Northern Ireland, analyzing the past political climate and more.
Notable golf courses of Ireland, Northern Ireland
Paul McGinley gives a tour of some of the most notable golf courses in Ireland and Northern Ireland, where many have flocked to in recent years.
How to find betting value for The Open
Drew Dinsick and Jay Croucher discuss The Open Championship betting market, analyzing where there's value with big names and previous winners in a packed field.