Clarke breaks down strategy at Royal Portrush

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 U.S. Classic gymnastics: how to watch, field, preview
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
The SEC and Big Ten currently are at a standstill over the College Football Playoff format
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
The Open 2025: Odds and favorites entering the first round at Royal Portrush
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Report: 49ers’ Jennings wants new deal or a trade
Report: Harris (eye) expected to play Week 1
Aiyuk may start 2025 season on PUP list
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 U.S. Classic gymnastics: how to watch, field, preview
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
The SEC and Big Ten currently are at a standstill over the College Football Playoff format
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
The Open 2025: Odds and favorites entering the first round at Royal Portrush
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
Report: 49ers’ Jennings wants new deal or a trade
Report: Harris (eye) expected to play Week 1
Aiyuk may start 2025 season on PUP list
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Clarke breaks down strategy at Royal Portrush
July 14, 2025 01:22 PM
Darren Clarke joins the Live From set to reflect on his 2011 Open Championship win, discuss how players must approach Royal Portrush and the analyze history of golf in Northern Ireland.
Related Videos
14:27
Ride With Me: The Ryan Peake Story
Latest Clips
01:20
Report: 49ers’ Jennings wants new deal or a trade
01:22
Report: Harris (eye) expected to play Week 1
01:19
Aiyuk may start 2025 season on PUP list
02:36
Merlier, Milan are ‘headliners’ of Stage 11
02:09
Roupp, Keith need to be on more fantasy rosters
09:13
PFT PM Mailbag: Giants’ QBs, collusion case latest
12:39
Florio: NFLPA’s Howell statement is ‘predictable’
07:37
Recreating Lowry’s bunker shot at Portrush No. 1
01:41
‘Fantasy ace’ McClanahan nearing return for Rays
03:40
Sirianni focused on sustaining success, not repeat
03:17
Jennings reportedly wants a new deal or a trade
01:23
Yankees’ Gil makes first rehab start
06:50
Why 30 second-round draft picks remain unsigned
04:56
Judkins is arrested on domestic battery charge
01:28
Top shots from 2025 Genesis Scottish Open
02:20
ADAPTIVE: Team USA’s Paralympians road to glory
09:43
Darbon prepared for an ‘exciting week’ at The Open
01:12
Healy: Wearing yellow jersey is a ‘fairytale’
02:02
Kuss ‘happy’ for teammate Yates after Stage 10 win
05:12
How important would a McIlroy win at The Open be?
01:40
Yates ‘was not really expecting’ to win Stage 10
02:17
Notable golf courses of Ireland, Northern Ireland
11:42
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 10 finish
01:55
Thornton ‘the odds-on leader’ for WNBA’s MIP award
02:32
Is Christian McCaffrey the best bet to win CPOY?
02:14
Evaluating Vikings futures and Super Bowl odds
02:05
Who are best HR Derby bets outside of Raleigh?
01:59
How to find betting value for The Open
01:29
Will the Lynx cover against the Sky?
04:41
How will players adjust to Royal Portrush?
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue