MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Florida Panthers
Panthers’ 2nd Stanley Cup banner raising set for Oct. 7 before hosting Blackhawks to open NHL season
World Aquatics
World Aquatics Championships 2025: How to watch, schedule, preview
MLB: Chicago Cubs at New York Yankees
Curveballs are disappearing in MLB as velocity obsession reshapes pitching landscape

Top Clips

oly_xx_adaptivetrailer.jpg
ADAPTIVE: Team USA’s Paralympians road to glory
nbc_cyc_tdfhealyintv_250714.jpg
Healy: Wearing yellow jersey is a ‘fairytale’
nbc_cyc_tdfkussintv_250714.jpg
Kuss ‘happy’ for teammate Yates after Stage 10 win

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Darbon prepared for an 'exciting week' at The Open

July 14, 2025 12:46 PM
The R&A's new CEO Mark Darbon joins the Live From set to preview the 2025 Open Championship at Dunluce Course in Northern Ireland.
Up Next
nbc_golf_rorydesk_250714.jpg
5:12
How important would a McIlroy win at The Open be?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_ireland_250714.jpg
2:17
Notable golf courses of Ireland, Northern Ireland
Now Playing
nbc_roto_openchampionship_250714.jpg
1:59
How to find betting value for The Open
Now Playing
FowlerOpenpreview.jpg
4:41
How will players adjust to Royal Portrush?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lowrypresser_250714.jpg
15:28
Lowry feeling ‘rejuvenated’ heading into The Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryquestions_250714.jpg
4:11
McIlroy reflects on 2019 Open Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_toddlewis_250714.jpg
2:37
Change of scenery helping McIlroy before The Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_roryintv_250714.jpg
21:20
McIlroy excited for homecoming at The Open
Now Playing
ISCO_4_raw.jpg
6:07
Highlights: 2025 ISCO Championship, Final Round
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottishfinalrd_250713.jpg
14:47
Highlights: 2025 Genesis Scottish Open Final Round
Now Playing

Latest Clips

oly_xx_adaptivetrailer.jpg
02:20
ADAPTIVE: Team USA’s Paralympians road to glory
nbc_cyc_tdfhealyintv_250714.jpg
01:12
Healy: Wearing yellow jersey is a ‘fairytale’
nbc_cyc_tdfkussintv_250714.jpg
02:02
Kuss ‘happy’ for teammate Yates after Stage 10 win
nbc_cyc_tdfyatesintv_250714.jpg
01:40
Yates ‘was not really expecting’ to win Stage 10
nbc_golf_ryanpeakeft_250714.jpg
14:27
Ride With Me: The Ryan Peake Story
nbc_cyc_tdfstage10finish_250714.jpg
11:42
Highlights: 2025 Tour de France, Stage 10 finish
nbc_bte_wnbaimprovedplayer_250714.jpg
01:55
Thornton ‘the odds-on leader’ for WNBA’s MIP award
CMCRoto.jpg
02:32
Is Christian McCaffrey the best bet to win CPOY?
nbc_roto_vikingsfutures_250714.jpg
02:14
Evaluating Vikings futures and Super Bowl odds
nbc_bte_hrderby_250714.jpg
02:05
Who are best HR Derby bets outside of Raleigh?
nbc_bte_lynxsky_250714.jpg
01:29
Will the Lynx cover against the Sky?
oly_wpm_usavbrahl_250714.jpg
11:49
U.S. men’s water polo downs Brazil, 16-7
nbc_cyc_tdfsimmonsintv_250714.jpg
01:25
Simmons: ‘If there’s a chance, I go for it’
nbc_moto_superbikelagunasecahl3_250713.jpg
07:59
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Laguna Seca, Race 3
nbc_moto_ridesaidlagunaseca_250713.jpg
07:59
What Superbike riders said after Laguna Seca
nbc_golf_intvstheopen_250713.jpg
03:36
Royal Portrush a ‘challenging but fair’ test
nbc_roryinterview_250713.jpg
04:46
Scottish T2 a huge boost for Rory before The Open
nbc_golf_gotterupintv_250713.jpg
02:01
Gotterup: Win a ‘notch in the belt’ for confidence
nbc_nas_cupsonoma_250713.jpg
14:55
Highlights: NASCAR Cup Series race at Sonoma
nbc_moto_superbikemontereyrace2_250713.jpg
09:24
HLs: MotoAmerica Superbikes, Laguna Seca, Race 2
mpx_golf.jpg
01:46
American Century Championship Final Rd. best shots
nbc_golf_americancenturyrd3_250713.jpg
14:07
HLs: 2025 American Century Championship, Final Rd.
nbc_golf_pavelskiwinningputt_250713.jpg
01:49
Pavelski WALKS OFF with eagle at American Century
nbc_golf_pavelskiintv_250713.jpg
02:17
Pavelski: ACC win ‘means the world to me’
nbc_imsa_ctmphl_250713.jpg
07:50
Highlights: VP Racing SportsCar Challenge at CTMP
nbc_imsa_chevroletgrandprixhl_250713.jpg
14:27
Highlights: IMSA Chevrolet Grand Prix at CTMP
nbc_imsa_cameronhyett_250713.jpg
02:02
Cameron ‘so proud’ of effort for LMP2 win at CTMP
nbc_imsa_hindmanformal_250713.jpg
02:06
Formal: WTR’s win at CTMP ‘a long time coming’
nbc_imsa_costaaltoe_250713.jpg
01:16
Costa, Altoe needed to ‘play hard’ at Chevrolet GP
allen_site.jpg
04:41
Allen lauds Bills Mafia, hits Kaufman in stride