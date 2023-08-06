Lee returns with solid beam, vault at Core Classic

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Anderson, Ramírez facing suspensions after 6 ejected in wild White Sox-Guardians brawl
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Simone Biles wows in comeback gymnastics meet
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
2023 Core Hydration Classic gymnastics results
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Biles: Return, Classic triumph ‘felt really good’
Biles amazes in floor routine at Core Classic
Chiles focuses on bars, beam at Core Classic
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Anderson, Ramírez facing suspensions after 6 ejected in wild White Sox-Guardians brawl
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Simone Biles wows in comeback gymnastics meet
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
2023 Core Hydration Classic gymnastics results
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Biles: Return, Classic triumph ‘felt really good’
Biles amazes in floor routine at Core Classic
Chiles focuses on bars, beam at Core Classic
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
PFT
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
USFL
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Football Draft Guide - NEW!
Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Basketball
Matthew Berry
Betting Home
Baseball Season Tools
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
Golf Now
Golf Pass
Sports Engine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Lee returns with solid beam, vault at Core Classic
August 5, 2023 09:36 PM
Suni Lee returned to the mat with excellent beam and vault performances at the Core Hydration Classic, scoring enough to secure a spot in this month's U.S. Nationals.
Close Ad