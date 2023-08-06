 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

White Sox Guardians brawl
Anderson, Ramírez facing suspensions after 6 ejected in wild White Sox-Guardians brawl
oly_gaw_usclassic_bilesfloor_230805.jpg
Simone Biles wows in comeback gymnastics meet
Gymnastics: 2023 Core Hydration Classic
2023 Core Hydration Classic gymnastics results

Top Clips

oly_gaw_usclassic_bilesroutines_230805_1920x1080.jpg
Biles: Return, Classic triumph ‘felt really good’
oly_gaw_usclassic_bilesfloor_230805.jpg
Biles amazes in floor routine at Core Classic
oly_gaw_usclassic_chilesroutines_230805.jpg
Chiles focuses on bars, beam at Core Classic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

White Sox Guardians brawl
Anderson, Ramírez facing suspensions after 6 ejected in wild White Sox-Guardians brawl
oly_gaw_usclassic_bilesfloor_230805.jpg
Simone Biles wows in comeback gymnastics meet
Gymnastics: 2023 Core Hydration Classic
2023 Core Hydration Classic gymnastics results

Top Clips

oly_gaw_usclassic_bilesroutines_230805_1920x1080.jpg
Biles: Return, Classic triumph ‘felt really good’
oly_gaw_usclassic_bilesfloor_230805.jpg
Biles amazes in floor routine at Core Classic
oly_gaw_usclassic_chilesroutines_230805.jpg
Chiles focuses on bars, beam at Core Classic

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Lee returns with solid beam, vault at Core Classic

August 5, 2023 09:36 PM
Suni Lee returned to the mat with excellent beam and vault performances at the Core Hydration Classic, scoring enough to secure a spot in this month's U.S. Nationals.