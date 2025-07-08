 Skip navigation
Top News

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings
Caitlin Clark set to return for Indiana on Wednesday after missing 5 games with groin injury
MX 2025 Rd 06 RedBud Hunter Lawrence face closeup.JPG
Spring Creek Motocross betting, predictions, lines: Jett Lawrence dominance drags competition’s champ odds
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WNBA: Seattle Storm at New York Liberty
How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Top Clips

nbc_roto_yudarvish_250708.jpg
Darvish is ‘solid option’ post-MLB All-Star break
nbc_roto_glasnow_250708.jpg
Glasnow will return to Dodgers rotation Wednesday
nbc_roto_lutherburdeniii_250708.jpg
Burden III expected to be ready for Bears camp

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

WNBA: Indiana Fever at Dallas Wings
Caitlin Clark set to return for Indiana on Wednesday after missing 5 games with groin injury
MX 2025 Rd 06 RedBud Hunter Lawrence face closeup.JPG
Spring Creek Motocross betting, predictions, lines: Jett Lawrence dominance drags competition’s champ odds
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
WNBA: Seattle Storm at New York Liberty
How to watch Las Vegas Aces vs New York Liberty: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Top Clips

nbc_roto_yudarvish_250708.jpg
Darvish is ‘solid option’ post-MLB All-Star break
nbc_roto_glasnow_250708.jpg
Glasnow will return to Dodgers rotation Wednesday
nbc_roto_lutherburdeniii_250708.jpg
Burden III expected to be ready for Bears camp

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

'Heroism': Veldman inspires on and off golf course

July 8, 2025 01:58 PM
Learn more about the journey of U.S. Adaptive Open golfer Rose Veldman, who lost both of her legs after saving a young girl during the 2010 Haiti earthquakes, and how her passion for golf inspires others.
Up Next
nbc_golf_veldman_250708.jpg
5:03
‘Heroism': Veldman inspires on and off golf course
Now Playing
lawlor.jpg
5:57
Lawlor feeling ‘pretty good’ at U.S. Adaptive Open
Now Playing
nbc_golf_tingintv_250708.jpg
7:42
Ting has heavy heart ahead of professional debut
Now Playing
nbc_golf_keeganintv_250708.jpg
6:17
Can Bradley be his best as a playing captain?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_baileybish_250708.jpg
5:04
Inside Bish’s emotional golf journey
Now Playing
nbc_golf_scottishopenroundtable_250708.jpg
3:37
Is McIlroy or Scheffler the PGA Tour POTY?
Now Playing
nbc_golf_xanderroundtable_250708.jpg
11:46
Schauffele: Full chase mode going into Scotland
Now Playing
nbc_golf_adaptiveopenplayerfeature_250707.jpg
5:16
‘Made my life better': How golfer’s spirit won out
Now Playing
korda_site.jpg
7:35
No need for panic button on Korda, winless in 2025
Now Playing
campbell_site.jpg
5:38
Campbell’s unique style, story have place on Tour
Now Playing

andy_site.jpg
08:21
How USGA made Woodmont accessible yet challenging
adaptive_site.jpg
09:02
‘Big, big deal': U.S. Adaptive Open gets under way
nbc_golf_campbellsound_250706.jpg
06:25
Campbell: ‘Crazy’ to win twice in return to Tour
nbc_golf_grillosound_250706.jpg
01:26
Grillo proud despite John Deere playoff loss
nbc_golf_homasound_250705.jpg
07:37
Homa ‘wouldn’t change much’ in position at JDC
nbc_golf_dpwthl_250705.jpg
01:25
Highlights: 2025 BMW International Open, Round 3
nbc_golf_davisint_250705.jpg
01:45
Thompson remaining ‘patient’ at John Deere Classic
nbc_golf_maxhoma2_250704.jpg
05:20
Attitude has Homa in a great spot at John Deere
nbc_golf_davisthompsonv2_250704.jpg
05:46
2024 John Deere champ Thompson in position again
nbc_golf_gc_maxhoma_250703.jpg
07:33
Looking better, Homa fires 8 under John Deere Rd 1
nbc_golf_lpgacollegiate_250702.jpg
04:44
Inside LPGA’s Collegiate Advancement Pathway
nbc_golf_hunterreport_250702.jpg
05:36
John Deere a great opportunity for young players
nbc_golf_johnsonintv_250702.jpg
10:40
Johnson talks turning 50, golf future, Ryder Cup
nbc_golf_gcpodclip_250702.jpg
06:40
John Deere benefiting from Tour’s new structure
nbc_golf_harringtonintv_250701.jpg
10:46
Paddy: USSO, Senior Tour let me relive past glory
nbc_golf_lasassointv_250701.jpg
07:17
La Sasso: PGA Tour ‘makes my younger self scream’
nbc_golf_rickieintvreax_250701.jpg
10:43
John Deere a big week for Fowler, others on bubble
nbc_golf_gc_lpgacompetition_250630.jpg
06:36
Why has LPGA had no multi-time winners this year?
brooks_site.jpg
05:52
Collin comments, broadcast ball search, tantrums
patrick_site.jpg
09:06
Lynch: ‘Toxic’ Reed in Ryder Cup ‘outlandish’ idea
nbc_golf_gt_upcomingevents_250630.jpg
06:18
How ‘roster construction’ impacts Ryder Cup bubble
nbc_golf_aldrichinterviews_250629.jpg
05:07
Potgieter’s first PGA Tour win ‘a grind’
nbc_golf_greyserman_250629.jpg
03:22
Greyserman: ‘Wasn’t my time’ after playoff loss
nbc_golf_gc_penske_250628.jpg
01:07
Can Potgieter seal the deal on first PGA Tour win?
nbc_golf_gc_potgieterintvdesk_250628.jpg
02:33
Potgieter: ‘Anything can happen’ on Sunday
nbc_golf_morikawaandhlsv2_250627.jpg
05:43
New putter gives Morikawa confidence on greens
nbc_gc_willgordonsegment_250627.jpg
02:52
Emotional Gordon maintains card with clutch finish
nbc_golf_jakeknappv2_250627.jpg
06:17
Knapp shoots course record 61 at Rocket Classic
lee_site.jpg
06:43
HLs: Lee opens Rocket Classic with brilliant 63
collin_site.jpg
05:08
Is ‘searching’ Morikawa changing too much?

nbc_roto_yudarvish_250708.jpg
01:30
Darvish is ‘solid option’ post-MLB All-Star break
nbc_roto_glasnow_250708.jpg
01:43
Glasnow will return to Dodgers rotation Wednesday
nbc_roto_lutherburdeniii_250708.jpg
01:20
Burden III expected to be ready for Bears camp
nbc_pftpm_netflixquarterback_v2_250708.jpg
02:57
Netflix’s ‘Quarterback’ is nice ‘background noise’
nbc_pftpm_mailbag_250708.jpg
15:26
PFT PM Mailbag: Roster cuts without preseason?
nbc_roto_shelbymiller_250708.jpg
01:37
Time to move on from Miller with forearm strain
nbc_pftpm_asantesamuelsr_250708.jpg
03:57
Florio: Dolphins are ‘stuck’ under Ross’ ownership
nbc_pftpm_aaronrodgers_250708.jpg
06:52
Is Rodgers’ media tour a distraction from winning?
nbc_pftpm_kirkcousins_250708.jpg
05:24
Florio: Cousins felt ‘misled’ by Falcons
nbc_cyc_tdfstage4pogacarintv_250708.jpg
01:53
Pogacar ‘without words’ after 100th pro win
nbc_cyc_tdffinishstage4_250708.jpg
07:30
Highlights: Tour de France, Stage 4 finish
camsmithastrosroy.jpg
01:50
Smith ‘a clear bet’ to win AL Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_acesliberty_250708.jpg
01:33
Take the Over in Aces-Liberty despite struggles
nbc_roto_magicfutures_250708.jpg
01:36
Magic’s bolstered roster could clear 51.5 wins
nbc_bte_sinnervsshelton_250708.jpg
02:23
Bet on Sinner with ‘discounted price’ vs. Shelton
nbc_bte_djokavicvscobolli_250708.jpg
01:43
Expect Djokovic to sweep Cobolli at Wimbledon
nbc_bte_valkyriesfever_250708.jpg
02:00
Valkyries-Fever spread hinging on Clark’s status
nbc_cyc_tdftrafficjamcrash_250708.jpg
47
Major Stage 4 crash knocks down multiple riders
nbc_cyc_tdfyellowcards_250708.jpg
07:36
Unpacking consequences of chaotic Stage 3 finish
YelloConvo.jpg
10:49
Was Coquard deserving of yellow card after crash?
nbc_moto_factoryteam_250707.jpg
04:19
Why aren’t U.S. bike makers starting teams?
sexton_redbud.jpg
08:35
Carmichael: Sexton needs to be ready for 31 races
tomac_redbud.jpg
03:02
RedBud track was tough on Pro Motocross bikes
nbc_moto_gypsyques_250707.jpg
06:35
Should paddle tires be banned in Pro Motocross?
sykesreese.jpg
27:19
Reese leads All-Star reserves, Sykes among snubs
nbc_wnba_clarkreeseallstar_250707.jpg
07:30
Reese, Clark weren’t snubbed by WNBA player vote
coquard_site.jpg
06:15
How much is Coquard to blame for Philipsen crash?
pogacar_van_der_poel.jpg
02:23
Outlooks for Pogačar, van der Poel in Stage 4
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250707.jpg
01:46
How Campbell clutched up in another playoff win
nbc_wnba_allstars_250707.jpg
14:46
Clark fans have spoken with WNBA All-Star vote