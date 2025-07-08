Watch Now
Ting has heavy heart ahead of professional debut
2025 ANNIKA Award winner Mirabel Ting joins Golf Today to share how she will have her late grandfather and father on her mind ahead of the Amundi Evian Championship in France.
‘Heroism': Veldman inspires on and off golf course
Lawlor feeling ‘pretty good’ at U.S. Adaptive Open
Can Bradley be his best as a playing captain?
Inside Bish’s emotional golf journey
Is McIlroy or Scheffler the PGA Tour POTY?
Schauffele: Full chase mode going into Scotland
‘Made my life better': How golfer’s spirit won out
No need for panic button on Korda, winless in 2025
Campbell’s unique style, story have place on Tour
