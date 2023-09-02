 Skip navigation
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
Christopher Bell Wins Darlington Cup Series pole
MLB: New York Yankees at Houston Astros
Yankees’ Judge becomes fastest MLB player to 250 home runs with a solo shot against the Astros
Omega European Masters - Day Three

Matt Fitzpatrick leads European Masters; Brother lurking

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ecuvmich_wilsontd3_230.jpg
McCarthy connects with Wilson for TD hat trick
nbc_pl_bhagoal3_230902.jpg
Ferguson completes hat-trick against Newcastle
nbc_nas_preece_230902.jpg
Preece back behind the wheel after Daytona wreck

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
Christopher Bell Wins Darlington Cup Series pole
MLB: New York Yankees at Houston Astros
Yankees’ Judge becomes fastest MLB player to 250 home runs with a solo shot against the Astros
Omega European Masters - Day Three

Matt Fitzpatrick leads European Masters; Brother lurking

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_ecuvmich_wilsontd3_230.jpg
McCarthy connects with Wilson for TD hat trick
nbc_pl_bhagoal3_230902.jpg
Ferguson completes hat-trick against Newcastle
nbc_nas_preece_230902.jpg
Preece back behind the wheel after Daytona wreck

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

McCarthy completes TD throw on the run to Wilson

September 2, 2023 12:53 PM
J.J. McCarthy runs and leaps to connect with Roman Wilson for a touchdown in the back of the end zone that puts Michigan up early vs. East Carolina.