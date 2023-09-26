 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ohtani1_RD.jpg
Shohei Ohtani headlines majors’ soon-to-be free agents, and there’s a sizable gap to the next name
AUTO: SEP 23 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Richard Childress Racing, Rick Ware Racing penalized for Texas infractions
Zavier Mincey (W).jpg
Four-Star Zavier Mincey Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_deionsanders_230926.jpg
Is Deion Sanders facing unwarranted criticism?
nbc_bfa_broncos_230926.jpg
Is Wilson to blame for the Broncos’ struggles?
nbc_bfa_travis_taylor_230926.jpg
Kelce under more ‘scrutiny’ after Swift rumors

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Ohtani1_RD.jpg
Shohei Ohtani headlines majors’ soon-to-be free agents, and there’s a sizable gap to the next name
AUTO: SEP 23 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Autotrader EchoPark Automotive 400
Richard Childress Racing, Rick Ware Racing penalized for Texas infractions
Zavier Mincey (W).jpg
Four-Star Zavier Mincey Accepts All-American Bowl Invitation

Top Clips

nbc_bfa_deionsanders_230926.jpg
Is Deion Sanders facing unwarranted criticism?
nbc_bfa_broncos_230926.jpg
Is Wilson to blame for the Broncos’ struggles?
nbc_bfa_travis_taylor_230926.jpg
Kelce under more ‘scrutiny’ after Swift rumors

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

LAD's Roberts: New rules making game more dynamic

September 26, 2023 01:45 PM
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts joins the Dan Patrick Show to talk about his football fandom, the last time he yelled at a player, the rise of great athletes in baseball and the Dodgers' upcoming postseason.
Up Next
nbc_dps_jeffpassaninterview_230920.jpg
9:35
Passan expects Ohtani to pitch again after surgery
Now Playing
nbc_dps_bryceharperhofdebate_230831.jpg
3:54
Will Harper make Baseball Hall of Fame?
Now Playing
nbc_dps_dponronaldacunajrfanincident_230829.jpg
10:09
Fans should expect to be taken down on the field
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_jacksonholliday_230822.jpg
0:59
Holliday could make instant fantasy impact
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_stonegarrett_230822.jpg
0:59
Garrett worth using in mixed fantasy leagues
Now Playing
nbcs_yahoo_marte_230822.jpg
1:02
Marte worth trying in shallow fantasy leagues
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_kyleharrison_230822.jpg
1:03
Best to stay away from Harrison in fantasy
Now Playing
nbcs_yahoo_means_230822.jpg
1:01
Means should be stashed in fantasy leagues
Now Playing
nbcs_yahoo_schanuel_230822.jpg
1:02
Schanuel holds little fantasy value for 2023
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_marinersastroshl_230820.jpg
3:33
Highlights: Mariners hold off Astros to earn sweep
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_alvarezrbisingle_230820.jpg
0:17
Alvarez’s RBI single gets Astros on the board
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_suarezhrv2_230820.jpg
0:28
Suarez destroys two-run home run against Astros
Now Playing