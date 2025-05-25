 Skip navigation
Angel Cabrera wins second PGA Tour Champions major in a week at Senior PGA

  
Published May 25, 2025 07:25 PM

BETHESDA, Md. — Angel Cabrera won his second senior major in a week, shooting a 3-under 69 on Sunday and rallying for a one-stroke victory in the Senior PGA Championship.

Cabrera, the 2007 U.S. Open and 2009 Masters champion, won the rain-delayed Regions Tradition on Monday in Alabama, which was the Argentine’s first senior major. Six days later at Congressional, he trailed Padraig Harrington by two strokes after Harrington rolled in a long birdie putt on No. 14.

But Harrington double bogeyed No. 15, and Cabrera birdied the hole a short while later to take the lead. After a bogey by Harrington on the par-4 18th, Cabrera needed only a closing bogey — and got it.

Cabrera finished at 8-under 280. Harrington (68) and Thomas Bjorn (68) tied for second, with Retief Goosen (71), Jason Caron (71) and Stewart Cink (70) another stroke back.

Cabrera spent 20 months in an Argentine prison after he was accused of making threats toward former partners. He was released on parole in August 2023 and won a PGA Tour Champions event last month before missing the cut at the Masters.