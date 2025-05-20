 Skip navigation
Kris Bubic
Kris Bubic loses no-hit bid for Royals on official scoring change but enjoys fantastic homecoming
William Contreras
Brewers’ William Contreras showing that his fractured finger won’t limit his hitting productivity
Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever
WNBA Futures 2025: Betting, odds, expert picks, best bets including Bueckers, Clark, Collier, Wilson

hali_brunson.jpg
Why Pacers are ‘the better team’ in ECF
nbc_dps_albertbeerinterview_250520.jpg
Breer: NFL is trying to ‘legitimize’ flag football
nbc_dps_contractextensions_250520.jpg
49ers smart to pay future ‘Hall of Famer’ Warner

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Kris Bubic
Kris Bubic loses no-hit bid for Royals on official scoring change but enjoys fantastic homecoming
William Contreras
Brewers’ William Contreras showing that his fractured finger won’t limit his hitting productivity
Chicago Sky v Indiana Fever
WNBA Futures 2025: Betting, odds, expert picks, best bets including Bueckers, Clark, Collier, Wilson

hali_brunson.jpg
Why Pacers are ‘the better team’ in ECF
nbc_dps_albertbeerinterview_250520.jpg
Breer: NFL is trying to ‘legitimize’ flag football
nbc_dps_contractextensions_250520.jpg
49ers smart to pay future ‘Hall of Famer’ Warner

Bet Ohtani for NL MVP now before odds increase

May 20, 2025 11:09 AM
Vaughn Dalzell breaks down the National League MVP market, explaining why Shohei Ohtani will be "unbettable" by July given his recent play and his odds continuing to increase

nbc_roto_mattshawv3_250519.jpg
01:21
Cubs recall top prospect Shaw back to majors
nbc_roto_royals_250519.jpg
01:33
Lugo, Ragans both placed on 15-day IL
nbc_roto_alvarado_250519.jpg
01:19
Phillies closer Alvarado gets 80-game PED ban
nbc_roto_waivers_250519.jpg
01:39
Benson, Henderson among top waiver-wire targets
nbc_bte_nlcyyoung_250519.jpg
01:17
Skenes is still ‘best bet’ to win NL Cy Young
nbc_roto_westburg_250516.jpg
01:19
Westburg suffers setback in rehab assignment
nbc_roto_degrom_250516.jpg
01:30
Proceed with caution despite deGrom’s hot start
nbc_roto_lowe_250516.jpg
01:20
Lowe hitting the ground running in return for Rays
nbc_roto_jordanromanov2_250515.jpg
01:31
Romano back on track in late-inning appearances
nbc_roto_daltonrushing_250515.jpg
01:41
Dodgers call up top prospect Rushing
nbc_roto_baez_250514.jpg
01:32
Don’t expect Baez’s hot streak to be long-term
nbc_roto_brycemiller_250514.jpg
01:35
Miller’s elbow inflammation may be long-term issue
nbc_roto_sasaki_250514.jpg
01:26
Sasaki has no timeline for return from 15-day IL
nbc_roto_acunajr_250514.jpg
01:28
Braves star Acuna Jr. homers in first rehab game
nbc_roto_houck_250513.jpg
01:39
Houck might be removed from Red Sox rotation
nbc_roto_ballesteros_250513.jpg
01:35
Cubs’ Ballesteros has major offensive potential
nbc_roto_weathers_250513.jpg
01:08
Weathers’ high-upside worth a bench stash
nbc_roto_burger_250513.jpg
01:29
Burger looks like ‘the same guy’ for Rangers
nbc_roto_bargersantana_250512.jpg
01:47
Barger, Santana worth a gamble off waivers
nbc_roto_lawlar_250512.jpg
01:25
Lawlar has ‘full-time role’ upside with D-backs
nbc_roto_kershaw_250512.jpg
01:29
View Kershaw as a ‘streamer’ ahead of season debut
nbc_roto_huntergreene_250509.jpg
01:09
Reds, Greene ‘avoid disaster’ with groin strain
nbc_roto_cadehorton_250509.jpg
01:32
Cubs calling up Horton to replace Imanaga
nbc_roto_devers_250509.jpg
01:18
Devers tells Red Sox he won’t move to first base
torkelson.jpg
01:18
Torkelson’s age an advantage in AL CPOY market
nbc_roto_woodruff_250508.jpg
01:27
Woodruff nearing return for Brewers
nbc_roto_zacheflin_250508.jpg
01:13
Orioles’ Eflin set to return vs. Angels
nbc_roto_chandler_250508.jpg
01:26
Time to stash Chandler in redraft leagues
bubbachandlerpirates.jpg
01:07
Bet early on Chandler for NL Rookie of the Year
nbc_roto_winkerv2_250507.jpg
01:45
Winker’s injury boosts Acuna’s fantasy stock

hali_brunson.jpg
10:53
Why Pacers are ‘the better team’ in ECF
nbc_dps_albertbeerinterview_250520.jpg
19:20
Breer: NFL is trying to ‘legitimize’ flag football
nbc_dps_contractextensions_250520.jpg
08:10
49ers smart to pay future ‘Hall of Famer’ Warner
nbc_bte_okcmin_250520.jpg
01:17
Focus on Caruso, Holmgren props in Game 1 vs. MIN
nbc_roto_libertywins_250520.jpg
01:51
Liberty can ‘cruise’ over regular-season win total
haliburtonbridges.jpg
02:01
Target Pacers to cover +4.5 in Game 1 vs. Knicks
nbc_roto_nbafinalsmvp_250520.jpg
02:17
Who can challenge SGA in Finals MVP market?
nbc_bte_mostpoints_250520.jpg
01:14
Wait until after Game 1 to bet most points in WCF
nbc_pft_tushpushv2_250520.jpg
12:52
When tush push became perceived as ‘problematic’
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_250520.jpg
03:54
Vrabel doesn’t care about Patriots’ 2024 season
nbc_pft_derrickhenrycontract_250520.jpg
05:07
Henry ‘very grateful’ for Ravens organization
nbc_pft_fredwarner_250520.jpg
03:22
49ers retain ‘pillar of organization’ in Warner
nbc_pft_tushpushrevise_250520.jpg
06:01
How Packers have revised tush-push ban proposal
nbc_pft_flagfootballolympics_250520.jpg
09:07
Update on NFL players and Olympic flag football
nbc_pft_lionsplayoffseeding_250520.jpg
13:34
Lions resubmit playoff seeding proposal
nbc_pft_sirianniextension_250520.jpg
11:30
‘Underrated’ Sirianni lands multiyear extension
nbc_pft_siriannilastseason_250520.jpg
06:23
What makes Sirianni a ‘perfect match’ for Philly
nbc_pft_joedouglas_250520.jpg
04:09
Eagles reportedly hire Douglas in scouting role
nbc_pft_bestcurrentcoach_250520.jpg
10:22
How top NFL coaches are paid vs. top players
nbc_golf_usopenqual_250519.jpg
04:27
Highlights: 2025 U.S. Open Final Qualifying
nbc_golf_ncaawpredict_250519.jpg
03:43
The recipe for Stanford women’s golf’s success
nbc_golf_ncaawinnerreax_250519.jpg
06:10
Marin rides nerves to National Championship win
NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
07:58
HLs: NCAA Women’s Individual National Championship
GettyImages-2215961002_copy.jpg
06:44
PL Update: Brighton defeat Liverpool in thriller
nbc_pl_postgame_hurzelerintv_250519.jpg
01:51
Brighton showed ‘great character’ v. Liverpool
nbc_pl_postgame_slotintv_250519.jpg
01:51
Slot reacts to Liverpool’s 3-2 loss to Brighton
nbc_pl_bhaliv_250519.jpg
10:48
Extended HLs: Brighton v. Liverpool Matchweek 37
nbc_golf_gt_playertalk_250519.jpg
09:03
McIlroy had ‘strange week’ at PGA Championship
nbc_golf_gt_quailhollow_250519.jpg
07:32
Is Quail Hollow a worthy major championship venue?
nbc_pl_bhaliv_hinshelwoodgoal_250519.jpg
03:07
Hinshelwood powers Brighton 3-2 ahead of Liverpool