MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Connecticut Sun v Atlanta Dream
Nia Coffey, Alisha Gray power Dream past Sun 79-55
United States v Germany - 2025 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship
U.S. men’s hockey team wins first standalone world championship since 1933
MLB: Milwaukee Brewers at Pittsburgh Pirates
Oneil Cruz hits 122.9 mph home run, hardest-hit ball since Statcast started tracking in 2015

Top Clips

iwai_site.jpg
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Round 4
nbc_pl_jpwvid_250525.jpg
Takeaways from Chelsea clinching Champions League
nbc_pl_lowedown_v2_250525.jpg
Lowe Down: Is Howe the PL manager of the season?

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Sled hockey highlights: USA 13, Slovakia 0

May 25, 2025 04:40 PM
Declan Farmer and Jack Wallace combined for seven goals to help Team USA skate past Slovakia in the sled world championship preliminary round.

oly_ihmen_worldchamp_usavnorhl_250524v2.jpg
07:56
Sled Hockey Highlights: USA 12, Norway 0
nbc_pft_jeffersononolympics_250521.jpg
02:09
Jefferson: Shot at playing in Olympics is ‘dream’
nbc_pft_whowillparticpate_250521.jpg
05:22
Who from NFL will want to compete in the Olympics?
nbc_pft_logistics_250521.jpg
12:53
Logistics of NFL players competing in the Olympics
nbc_pft_nflflagfootball_250521.jpg
08:29
NFL players can compete in Olympic flag football
nbc_pft_brown_250521.jpg
07:47
Brown is not interested in Olympic flag football
SHFinal.jpg
01:12
Gold Zone: Best of Scott Hanson from Paris 2024
nbc_pft_flagfootballolympics_250520.jpg
09:07
Update on NFL players and Olympic flag football
oly_atm150_atlantacitygames_ferdinandomanyala_250517.jpg
04:12
Omanyala closes out Atlanta with men’s 150m win
oly_atw100_atlantacitygames_cambreasturgis_250517.jpg
03:55
Sturgis leans at the line to win women’s 100m
trackhighlightvideorace.jpg
03:59
Cunningham stays hot, wins 110m hurdles in Atlanta
oly_atw100h_atlantacitygames_keniharrison_250517.jpg
04:09
Harrison wins 100m hurdle in stacked Atlanta field
oly_atm100_atlantacitygames_akanisimbine_250517.jpg
04:37
RSA’s Akani Simbine wins men’s 100m final
oly_atw150_atlantacitygames_favourofili_250517.jpg
03:18
Ofili strides to 150m world record in Atlanta
oly_atm200h_atlantacitygames_alisondossantos_250517.jpg
03:39
dos Santos cruises to 200m hurdles win in Atlanta
oly_ihmen_usacan2010recap.jpg
05:59
USA-CAN at Vancouver 2010: Greatest Olympic final?
SMLNoah.jpg
10:37
Boldon previews 2025 track and field season
oly_atw4x100_250511.jpg
02:55
Great Britain rallies to win women’s 4x100m title
oly_atm4x400_250511.jpg
05:46
South Africa sweeps, wins men’s 4x400m title
oly_atm4x100_250511.jpg
04:41
South Africa edges Team USA for men’s 4x100m title
oly_atw4x400_250511.jpg
06:04
Spain stuns Team USA in women’s 4x400m thriller
mpx_new.jpg
07:59
Team USA wins mixed 4x400m in historic fashion
mpx.jpg
04:56
Canada secures World Relays mixed 4x100m title
oly_atw200_250504v3.jpg
03:25
Paulino earns Slam title with 200m national record
oly_sww200bk_smithwins_250502.jpg
05:56
Smith bests McIntosh in 200m backstroke
oly_sww50bu_walshwins_250502.jpg
04:29
Walsh breaks OWN American record in 50m butterfly
oly_sww200bu_regansmithv2_250501.jpg
06:24
Smith edges Shackell, wins 200m butterfly
oly_sww400f_katieledecky_250501.jpg
08:52
Ledecky has best 400m freestyle time in nine years
oly_sww100f_gretchenwalsh_250501.jpg
05:16
Walsh wins 100m freestyle in Fort Lauderdale
oly_sbmss_gerardPYEgold.jpg
03:06
Gerard wins gold in snowboard slopestyle in 2018

iwai_site.jpg
03:31
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Round 4
nbc_pl_jpwvid_250525.jpg
01:49
Takeaways from Chelsea clinching Champions League
nbc_pl_lowedown_v2_250525.jpg
04:43
Lowe Down: Is Howe the PL manager of the season?
nbc_pl_mw38allgoals_250525.jpg
12:26
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_livtaaemotional_250525.jpg
02:34
Alexander-Arnold’s emotional farewell to Liverpool
nbc_pl_taaintv_250525.jpg
02:18
Trent discusses his emotional final match for Reds
nbc_pl_postgame_vandjikintv_250525.jpg
05:09
Van Dijk: Liverpool ‘fully deserve’ PL title
nbc_pl_new_eve_250525v2.jpg
10:03
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Everton Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_postgame_slotintv_250525.jpg
03:37
Slot opens up on Alexander-Arnold’s exit
nbc_pl_virgilspeech_250525.jpg
01:48
Van Dijk addresses Liverpool faithful at Anfield
nbc_pl_robertsonintv_250525.jpg
02:39
Robertson describes ‘unbelievable’ scenes Anfield
nbc_pl_salahintv_250525.jpg
02:29
Salah: Liverpool ‘means everything’ to me
liverpool_raise_trophy.jpg
20:04
Liverpool lift Premier League trophy as champions
nbc_pl_fulmcihl_250525.jpg
11:00
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Man City Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_manupenaltyv2_250525.jpg
01:38
Eriksen scores, secures win for Manchester United
nbc_pl_bouleihl_250525.jpg
13:09
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Leicester MWK 38
nbc_pl_pitchside_postgamereacs_250525.jpg
03:52
Debating Villa’s disallowed goal v. Man United
nbc_pl_top25goalsoftheseason_250523.jpg
14:42
Top 25 Premier League goals of 2024-25 season
nbc_pl_livvcphilites_250525.jpg
11:14
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Crystal Palace MWK 38
nbc_pl_manuvastonvillaehl_2505025.jpg
14:23
Extended HLs: Man United v. Aston Villa MWK 38
nbc_pl_souars_250525.jpg
12:09
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Arsenal Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_wolbrehl_250525.jpg
11:37
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Brentford Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_bhavtothl_250525.jpg
18:20
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Brighton Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_nfche_250525.jpg
09:12
Extended HLs: Nottingham Forest v. Chelsea MWK 38
nbc_pl_ipsvswhu_250525.jpg
10:59
Extended HLs: Ipswich v. West Ham Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_livgravenberchredcard_250525.jpg
01:11
Liverpool’s Gravenberch sent off against Palace
nbc_pl_bhagoal4_250525.jpg
01:41
Gómez’s first PL goal punctuates Brighton’s finale
nbc_pl_ispvswhu_fourthgoal_250525.jpg
57
Kudus bends in a beauty for West Ham
nbc_pl_bhagoal3_250525.jpg
02:48
O’Riley seals Brighton’s win over Spurs with PK
nbc_pl_souars_odegaardgoal_250525.jpg
01:19
Odegaard’s sublime strike puts Arsenal ahead