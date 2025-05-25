 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men's College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Dallas Stars at Edmonton Oilers
Zach Hyman and Connor McDavid score 2 each as Oilers dominate Stars 6-1
SKI-NORDIC-WORLD-2025-CCOUNTRY-RELAY-MEN
Norway leads the way in 2025 winter sports world championships medals
Senior PGA Championship 2025 - Final Round
Angel Cabrera wins second PGA Tour Champions major in a week at Senior PGA

Top Clips

nbc_golf_scottiesoundreax_250525.jpg
Scheffler’s putting struggles at Charles Schwab
nbc_golf_griffinsoundreax_250525.jpg
Griffin’s growth continues with Charles Schwab win
nbc_golf_schmidsoundreax_250525.jpg
Why Schmid’s play from No. 17 bunker is ‘baffling’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch Now

Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Round 4

May 25, 2025 06:04 PM
Watch highlights from the fourth round of the Senior PGA Championship at the Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland.

nbc_golf_seniorrnd3_250524.jpg
05:42
Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Round 3
nbc_golf_seniorpgachampsrd2_250523.jpg
04:07
Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Round 2
nbc_golf_srpgard1_250522.jpg
08:14
Highlights: Senior PGA Championship, Round 1

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_scottiesoundreax_250525.jpg
03:02
Scheffler’s putting struggles at Charles Schwab
nbc_golf_griffinsoundreax_250525.jpg
05:19
Griffin’s growth continues with Charles Schwab win
nbc_golf_schmidsoundreax_250525.jpg
04:53
Why Schmid’s play from No. 17 bunker is ‘baffling’
nbc_golf_schwabrd4_250525.jpg
13:05
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round
nbc_pl_2robbies_v2_250525.jpg
10:55
Liverpool lift trophy; recapping a fun PL season
oly_HIMEN_usa_nor_250525.jpg
07:10
Sled hockey highlights: USA 13, Slovakia 0
iwai_site.jpg
03:31
HLs: MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba, Round 4
nbc_pl_plupdate_250525.jpg
42:46
PL Update: Liverpool hoist trophy at Anfield
nbc_pl_jpwvid_250525.jpg
01:49
Takeaways from Chelsea clinching Champions League
nbc_pl_lowedown_v2_250525.jpg
04:43
Lowe Down: Is Howe the PL manager of the season?
nbc_pl_mw38allgoals_250525.jpg
12:26
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_livtaaemotional_250525.jpg
02:34
Alexander-Arnold’s emotional farewell to Liverpool
nbc_pl_taaintv_250525.jpg
02:18
Trent discusses his emotional final match for Reds
nbc_pl_postgame_vandjikintv_250525.jpg
05:09
Van Dijk: Liverpool ‘fully deserve’ PL title
nbc_pl_new_eve_250525v2.jpg
10:03
Extended HLs: Newcastle v. Everton Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_postgame_slotintv_250525.jpg
03:37
Slot opens up on Alexander-Arnold’s exit
nbc_pl_virgilspeech_250525.jpg
01:48
Van Dijk addresses Liverpool faithful at Anfield
nbc_pl_robertsonintv_250525.jpg
02:39
Robertson describes ‘unbelievable’ scenes Anfield
nbc_pl_salahintv_250525.jpg
02:29
Salah: Liverpool ‘means everything’ to me
liverpool_raise_trophy.jpg
20:04
Liverpool lift Premier League trophy as champions
nbc_pl_fulmcihl_250525.jpg
11:00
Extended HLs: Fulham v. Man City Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_manupenaltyv2_250525.jpg
01:38
Eriksen scores, secures win for Manchester United
nbc_pl_bouleihl_250525.jpg
13:09
Extended HLs: Bournemouth v. Leicester MWK 38
nbc_pl_pitchside_postgamereacs_250525.jpg
03:52
Debating Villa’s disallowed goal v. Man United
nbc_pl_top25goalsoftheseason_250523.jpg
14:42
Top 25 Premier League goals of 2024-25 season
nbc_pl_livvcphilites_250525.jpg
11:14
Extended HLs: Liverpool v. Crystal Palace MWK 38
nbc_pl_manuvastonvillaehl_2505025.jpg
14:23
Extended HLs: Man United v. Aston Villa MWK 38
nbc_pl_souars_250525.jpg
12:09
Extended HLs: Southampton v. Arsenal Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_wolbrehl_250525.jpg
11:37
Extended HLs: Wolves v. Brentford Matchweek 38
nbc_pl_bhavtothl_250525.jpg
18:20
Extended HLs: Spurs v. Brighton Matchweek 38