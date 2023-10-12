Watch Now
MLB playoff format is not to blame for early exits
The MLB postseason format is not to blame for 100-game winners such as the Los Angeles Dodgers woefully underperforming in the playoffs, the Dan Patrick Show crew argues.
Votto is done talking about Astros scandal
Joey Votto joins the Dan Patrick Show to discuss playoff locker room celebrations, why he's done talking about the Houston Astros cheating scandal and more.
Votto: ‘I want to play at least one more year’
Joey Votto hops onto the Dan Patrick Show to cover a wide range of topics including his 2024 playing status with him declaring that he wants to play "at least one more year", preferably with the Reds.
LAD’s Roberts: New rules making game more dynamic
Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts joins the Dan Patrick Show to talk about his football fandom, the last time he yelled at a player, the rise of great athletes in baseball and the Dodgers' upcoming postseason.
Passan expects Ohtani to pitch again after surgery
ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan joins Dan Patrick to discuss Shohei Ohtani's elbow surgery and what it means for the Los Angeles Angels superstar's contract situation moving forward.
Will Harper make Baseball Hall of Fame?
Dan Patrick explains why he believes Philadelphia Phillies star Bryce Harper will be inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame and compares Harper to Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout .
Fans should expect to be taken down on the field
Dan Patrick and the Danettes talk about stadium security getting physical with fans who came onto the field during the Braves-Rockies game and whether it was fair for security to take the measures they did.
Holliday could make instant fantasy impact
Connor Rogers explains why Baltimore Orioles shortstop and top prospect Jackson Holliday could make an instant fantasy impact if he were to be called up from the Minor Leagues.
Garrett worth using in mixed fantasy leagues
Connor Rogers analyzes how Washington Nationals outfielder Stone Garrett and his fantastic line-drive rate make him worth playing in mixed fantasy leagues.
Marte worth trying in shallow fantasy leagues
Connor Rogers breaks down Noelvi Marte's potential with the Cincinnati Reds and why the infielder could be a modest fantasy asset in shallow leagues.
Best to stay away from Harrison in fantasy
Connor Rogers explains why fantasy owners should steer clear of San Francisco Giants pitcher Kyle Harrison with his MLB debut looming.
Means should be stashed in fantasy leagues
Connor Rogers explains why Baltimore Orioles pitcher John Means can be an under-the-radar contributor once he returns from injury and why he should be stashed by fantasy owners.