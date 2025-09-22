 Skip navigation
Top News

Ryder Cup Preview - Monday September 22nd
Inspiring threads: Why the European Ryder Cup team is wearing salmon polos
Ryder Cup Preview - Monday September 22nd
U.S. captain Keegan Bradley has thought about playing Ryder Cup ‘every second’
NBA: Finals-Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder
Fantasy Basketball Guards 2025-26: Top 50 rankings, season outlooks, key stats

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_rwlarphiv2_250922.jpg
Did Eagles pass game restore confidence vs. Rams?
nbc_ffhh_cinminv2_250922.jpg
Assessing panic meter for Bengals offense
nbc_wnba_wilsonmvp_250922.jpg
Wilson’s fourth MVP a ‘testament to her greatness’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_rwlarphiv2_250922.jpg
Did Eagles pass game restore confidence vs. Rams?
nbc_ffhh_cinminv2_250922.jpg
Assessing panic meter for Bengals offense
nbc_wnba_wilsonmvp_250922.jpg
Wilson’s fourth MVP a ‘testament to her greatness’

Watch Now

Lamb's injury boosts other Cowboys' fantasy value

September 22, 2025 03:11 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Kyle Dvorchak discuss how CeeDee Lamb's high ankle sprain injury will increase Jake Ferguson and George Pickens' fantasy value.

Related Videos

nbc_roto_hurts_250922.jpg
01:24
Eagles’ passing game remains dependent on opponent
nbc_roto_daltonkincaid_250919.jpg
01:12
Kincaid a weekly TE1 despite fewer opportunities
nbc_roto_jamescook_250919.jpg
01:18
Treat Bills’ Cook as ‘top-12' fantasy running back
nbc_roto_brockpurdy_250919.jpg
01:15
Trust 49ers’ fantasy assets with Purdy or Jones
nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_250919.jpg
01:28
How Mariota replacing Daniels changes WAS attack
nbc_roto_mcconky_250918.jpg
01:23
Should fantasy managers be worried about McConkey?
nbc_roto_bowers_250918.jpg
01:22
Bowers still top option in a ‘weirdly’ LV offense
nbc_roto_tylerwarren_250918.jpg
01:21
Warren leading Colts’ offense two weeks into year
nbc_roto_charbonnet_250918.jpg
01:18
Seahawks’ Charbonnet could cede touches to Walker
nbc_roto_jaylenwaddle_250917.jpg
01:28
Waddle ‘on right side of questionable’
nbc_roto_tyronetracy_250917.jpg
01:03
Tracy reportedly facing reduced role with Giants
nbc_roto_justinfields_250917.jpg
01:01
How Fields’ concussion impacts Jets in fantasy
nbc_roto_ashtonjeanty_250916.jpg
01:26
Jeanty has self to blame for poor fantasy start
nbc_playernews_burrow_250915.jpg
01:39
Bengals are fantasy relevant despite Burrow injury
nbc_playernews_nabers_250915.jpg
01:31
Nabers’ ceiling ‘so high’ after Week 2 bounce back
nbc_playernews_odunze_250915.jpg
01:30
Odunze could have ‘WR1 volume’ if offense hums
nbc_playernews_goff_250915.jpg
01:12
Lions rebound with huge performance from Goff
nbc_roto_kraftnews_250912.jpg
01:12
Kraft could be the go-to pass catcher in Green Bay
nbc_roto_ekelernews_250912.jpg
01:25
Ekeler’s injury opens opportunities for other RBs
nbc_roto_reednews_250912.jpg
01:16
Reed facing long absence with broken collarbone
nbc_roto_bowersnews_250912.jpg
01:03
Will Bowers’ knee affect fantasy outlook vs. LAC?
nbc_roto_goedert_250911.jpg
01:12
How Goedert’s injury will impact Calcaterra, Brown
nbc_roto_purdy_250911.jpg
01:23
Purdy’s absence shakes up 49ers’ fantasy assets
nbc_roto_drakelondon_250910.jpg
01:16
Trust London’s ‘monstrous’ target share in Week 2
nbc_roto_eklerinjury_250910.jpg
01:02
Ekeler injury boosts Croskey-Merritt fantasy stock
nbc_roto_watsonextension_250910.jpg
01:19
Watson extension a ‘vote of confidence’ from GB
nbc_roto_mccarthy_250909.jpg
01:25
McCarthy went ‘legend mode’ for Vikings on MNF
nbc_roto_tankbigsby_250909.jpg
01:27
Bigsby trade boosts Etienne stock, hampers Shipley
nbc_roto_worthy_250908.jpg
01:32
How Worthy’s absence may affect Chiefs’ receivers
nbc_roto_amari_250905.jpg
01:19
How Cooper’s sudden retirement benefits Thornton

Latest Clips

nbc_ffhh_rwlarphiv2_250922.jpg
10:44
Did Eagles pass game restore confidence vs. Rams?
nbc_ffhh_cinminv2_250922.jpg
09:35
Assessing panic meter for Bengals offense
nbc_wnba_wilsonmvp_250922.jpg
15:19
Wilson’s fourth MVP a ‘testament to her greatness’
nbc_wnba_semifinals_250922.jpg
11:23
Aces had ‘no answers’ for Fever in Game 1 loss
nbc_wnba_dpoy_250922.jpg
14:49
Wilson, Smith ‘both deserving’ of co-DPOY honors
nbc_roto_mikeevans_250922.jpg
01:31
Bucs believe Evans is not out long-term
nbc_ffhh_dalchi_v2_250922.jpg
04:03
Stock up on Williams, Bears offense
nbc_roto_conner_250922.jpg
01:20
‘Wheels up’ for Benson with Conner out for season
nbc_bwoa_dylanbeardclip2_250922.jpg
03:31
What Beard found in himself during special journey
nbc_bwoa_dylanbeardclip1_250922.jpg
02:36
Beard discusses how HBCU experience shaped him
nbc_roto_brandonwoodruff_250922.jpg
01:25
Brewers’ rotation takes hit with Woodruff’s injury
nbc_ffhh_weekend_250922.jpg
06:57
Skattebo, Mariota thrive, Jeanty flails in Week 3
nbc_roto_pablolopez_250922.jpg
01:17
Lopez’s fantasy future unclear following injury
nbc_ffhh_dratkings_250922.jpg
01:20
Best bets for ‘electric’ Lions-Ravens matchup
hampton.jpg
12:01
Hampton ‘a borderline RB1’ after big day vs. DEN
nbc_dps_steveyounginterview_250922.jpg
18:22
Young: Lamar could become best player of all time
nbc_dps_nflweek3recap_250922.jpg
10:26
Recapping a wild NFL Week 3 Sunday
florio_dps_mpx.jpg
18:04
‘Wind is blowing’ toward tush push ban in 2026
nbc_ffhh_houjax_250922.jpg
06:18
Jaguars’ offensive struggles reflect on Lawrence
nbc_csu_bengalsv2_250922.jpg
02:47
Simms: Bengals’ Taylor ‘deserves to have a job’
nbc_pl_2robsnewars_250922.jpg
02:52
Arsenal lineup will be ‘fascinating’ v. Newcastle
nbc_csu_chargers_250922.jpg
04:35
Herbert becoming ‘elite’ as LAC’s grit impresses
nbc_pl_2robtzclip_250922.jpg
01:42
Is Arteta ‘overthinking things’ in big matches?
dabo.jpg
15:07
Clemson’s mentality is not breeding consistency
nbc_bte_saintsvsbills_250922.jpg
01:30
Pick Buffalo to cover vs. New Orleans
nbc_roto_btevikingssteelers_250922.jpg
01:48
Steelers the side in Dublin matchup with Vikings
nbc_roto_btecommandersfalcons_250922.jpg
01:40
Expect Commanders to cover spread against Falcons
nbc_pft_colts_250922.jpg
08:01
Colts are ‘for real’ after dismantling Titans
nbc_pft_week3_250922.jpg
10:44
NFL Week 3 superlatives: Backup QBs, Rodgers
aj_brown_thumbnail.jpg
02:10
Browns’ reemergence in Eagles offense key vs. Bucs