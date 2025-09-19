 Skip navigation
Top News

NFL: Dallas Cowboys at San Francisco 49ers
Matthew Berry’s Fantasy Football Rankings for Week 3 of 2025 season
NBA: Finals-Indiana Pacers at Oklahoma City Thunder
2025-26 Fantasy Basketball Mock Draft: Building around Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
Tony Rojas
Tony Rojas helps spearhead No. 2 Penn State’s defensive transition after playing hurt last season

Top Clips

nbc_roto_brockpurdy_250919.jpg
Trust 49ers’ fantasy assets with Purdy or Jones
nbc_ffhh_ashtonj_250919.jpg
Too early to bail on Jeanty, maintain patience
jonah_tong.jpg
Tong bounces back in fourth start vs. Padres

Top Clips

nbc_roto_brockpurdy_250919.jpg
Trust 49ers’ fantasy assets with Purdy or Jones
nbc_ffhh_ashtonj_250919.jpg
Too early to bail on Jeanty, maintain patience
jonah_tong.jpg
Tong bounces back in fourth start vs. Padres

Watch Now

All-time great Kershaw to retire after this season

September 19, 2025 03:07 PM
James Schiano breaks down Clayton Kershaw's career stats after the longtime ace announced he will retire following the 2025 season.

Related Videos

jonah_tong.jpg
01:59
Tong bounces back in fourth start vs. Padres
moniak.jpg
01:31
Buy or sell Moniak’s breakout year with Rockies?
nbc_roto_yordanalvarez_250917.jpg
01:38
Fantasy fallout of Alvarez’s ankle injury
contreras.jpg
01:30
Contreras’ season may be over after hitting IL
nbc_roto_bichette_250917.jpg
01:18
Bichette out for season, could return for playoffs
nbc_playernews_skubal_250915.jpg
01:31
Skubal’s MRI results positive for Detroit
nbc_playernews_eldridge_250915.jpg
01:17
Giants call up top prospect Eldridge
nbc_playernews_altuve_250915.jpg
01:34
Altuve’s foot shouldn’t cause too much concern
nbc_roto_juansoto_250912.jpg
01:46
Soto registers 30 homers and 30 stolen bases
nbc_roto_ragans_250912.jpg
01:29
Ragans nearing return for Royals
anthony_volpe.jpg
01:34
Volpe playing through shoulder injury since May
nbc_bte_nlroy_250912.jpg
02:31
Will Horton or Baldwin win NL ROY?
nbc_roto_phillies_250910.jpg
01:34
Phillies lose top players Turner, Bohm to injuries
nbc_roto_turner_250910.jpg
01:20
Cubs put Tucker on injured list with calf strain
nbc_roto_early_250910.jpg
01:27
Red Sox starting pitcher Early excels in MLB debut
nbc_roto_drew_250908.jpg
01:27
Gilbert an outfield option in deeper leagues
nbc_roto_ryanw_250908.jpg
01:25
Weathers a streaming option in return from IL
nbc_roto_danp_250908.jpg
01:23
Who will Cubs turn to amid Palencia’s injury?
nbc_roto_morales_250905.jpg
01:39
Athletics pitcher Morales ‘is really impressing’
nbc_roto_sproatv3_250905.jpg
01:35
Mets promote prospect Sproat, demote veteran Senga
nbc_roto_ranthony_250905.jpg
01:26
Anthony’s injury is ‘brutal blow’ for Red Sox
nbc_roto_walker_250903.jpg
01:08
Walker could record ‘plenty of saves’ in September
nbc_roto_caminero_250903.jpg
01:43
Rays’ Caminero continuing ‘ascent to superstardom’
nbc_roto_anthony_250903.jpg
01:34
Red Sox young star Anthony out with oblique injury
nbc_roto_jeremiahjackson_250902.jpg
01:32
Orioles’ Jackson ‘needs’ to be on fantasy radars
nbc_roto_paytontolle_250902.jpg
01:29
Add Tolle despite concerns with innings, schedule
nbc_roto_jacksonmerrillv2_250902.jpg
01:29
Fantasy impact of Merrill’s return, Bogaerts to IL
nbc_roto_schwarber_250829.jpg
01:20
Schwarber enjoying a later career renaissance
nbc_roto_megill_250829.jpg
01:20
Megill’s absence puts Uribe back on fantasy radars
nbc_roto_mclean_250829.jpg
01:17
McLean flashing limitless upside for Mets, fantasy

Latest Clips

nbc_roto_jaydendaniels_250919.jpg
01:28
How Mariota replacing Daniels changes WAS attack
nbc_dls_tuastruggles_250919.jpg
07:10
Teams are challenging Tagovailoa with deep zones
nbc_ffhh_btjr_250919.jpg
03:57
Buy the dip on Thomas Jr, still possesses upside
nbc_ffhh_tucker_250919.jpg
01:55
Backup plan needed in lineups for Kraft this week
nbc_dls_tnfrecap_250919.jpg
08:33
MIA may have played best game against BUF and lost
nbc_ffhh_jayden_250919.jpg
04:35
How Daniels’ injury impacts Commander’s offense
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_250919.jpg
03:18
Wilson and Taylor over REC yards are strong bets
nbc_ffhh_ontap_250919.jpg
06:07
Debating start/sit decisions for Week 3
nbc_dps_devinmccourtyinterview_250919.jpg
10:11
NFL Week 3 preview: KC faces ‘must win,’ LAC rises
nbc_ffhh_ollie_250919.jpg
02:51
Can Gordon get more involved in MIA backfield?
mpx_dolphins.jpg
08:49
Tua, McDaniel should both ‘be on the hot seat’
nbc_ffhh_dalton_250919.jpg
01:26
Kincaid carries larger impact with improved health
nbc_ffhh_cook_250919.jpg
05:02
Cook ‘looks better than ever’ for Bills offense
nbc_roto_bestbetsv2_250919.jpg
02:36
Jets, Rams are Week 3 underdogs worth betting on
nbc_ffhh_flexualfrustration_250919.jpg
05:38
Franklin worthy of a flex spot in 12-team leagues
mahomes.jpg
02:15
Chiefs not explosive enough to cover vs. Giants
nbc_bte_nylvsphx_250919.jpg
01:48
Lean Under in Liberty-Mercury Game 3
nbc_bte_lvavsind_250919.jpg
01:45
Aces beating Fever in four is the ‘likely outcome’
nbc_bte_w3bb_250919.jpg
01:23
NFL Week 3 best bets: Target Chiefs on SNF
McDanielDPSLeBatard.jpg
09:23
McDaniel and Dolphins have a ‘structural problem’
nbc_roto_lionsravens_250919.jpg
02:12
Buy low on the loser between Ravens and Lions
nbc_cfb_indconfpreview_250919.jpg
02:09
Indiana gearing up for top-20 matchup vs. Illinois
oly_atm200_atw200_digihit_250919.jpg
11:40
Jefferson-Wooden, Lyles make history in 200m
nbc_pl_richardsclassicplkitsfeature_250919.jpg
07:15
Richards reviews iconic PL kits from USMNT players
nbc_smx_brothersfeature_250919.jpg
02:10
Jett Lawrence on rematch vs. brother, Hunter
oly_atw200_mjwfinal_250919.jpg
09:17
Jefferson-Wooden adds 200m title to 100m gold
oly_atw400h_interviews_250919.jpg
03:05
Jones, Cockrell, Muhammad dissect 400mH final
oly_atm200_lylesfinal_250919.jpg
07:29
Lyles, Bednarek give U.S. 1-2 finish in 200m final
oly_atm400h_benjaminfinal_250919_v2.jpg
10:56
Benjamin adds 400m world title to Olympic gold
oly_atwhep_worlds_hall200_250919.jpg
04:54
Hall has sizeable lead for 2nd day of heptathlon