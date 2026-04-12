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2026 Masters final round: Sunday tee times, pairings and how to watch

  
Published April 11, 2026 09:05 PM

The 2026 Masters Tournament concludes Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club. Here is how to watch live, including TV schedule and streaming, plus tee times and pairings.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young are tied for the lead at 11 under heading into the final round. They’ll tee off at 2:25 p.m. EDT.

Sunday in Augusta will be sunny and hot, with a high of 88 and low of 57. There’s virtually no chance of rain. Winds will be low.

How to watch the final round of the 2026 Masters

All times EDT.

  • On The Range
    • 10:00 a.m.-noon: CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+
  • Final Round Broadcast
    • Noon-2:00 a.m. & 2-7:00 a.m.: Paramount+
    • 2:00-7:00 pm: CBS

All live coverage is simulcast on Masters.com and the Masters app, including the broadcast, featured groups, hole Nos. 4, 5 and 6, Amen Corner, Inside Amen Corner, hole Nos. 15 and 16, and On the Range.

2026 Masters final round tee times

TIME (EDT)Player 1Player 2
9:06 AMAaron RaiCharl Schwartzel
9:17 AMGary WoodlandKurt Kitayama
9:28 AMJon RahmSergio Garcia
9:39 AMSi Woo KimRasmus Hojgaard
9:50 AMKeegan BradleyDustin Johnson
10:01 AMMatt McCartyCorey Conners
10:12 AMViktor HovlandJustin Thomas
10:23 AMAlex NorenMaverick McNealy
10:45 AMAdam ScottMarco Penge
10:56 AMHarris EnglishSam Stevens
11:07 AMBrian HarmanJordan Spieth
11:18 AMSungjae ImHideki Matsuyama
11:29 AMSepp StrakaJacob Bridgeman
11:40 AMChris GotterupKristoffer Reitan
11:51 AMMichael BrennanMax Homa
12:13 PMNick TaylorMatt Fitzpatrick
12:24 PMLudvig ÅbergBrian Campbell
12:35 PMTyrrell HattonTommy Fleetwood
12:46 PMBrooks KoepkaWyndham Clark
12:57 PMRyan GerardXander Schauffele
1:08 PMJake KnappBen Griffin
1:30 PMPatrick ReedCollin Morikawa
1:41 PMPatrick CantlayRussell Henley
1:52 PMScottie SchefflerHaotong Li
2:03 PMJason DayJustin Rose
2:14 PMSam BurnsShane Lowry
2:25 PMCameron YoungRory McIlroy