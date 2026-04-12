2026 Masters final round: Sunday tee times, pairings and how to watch

The 2026 Masters Tournament concludes Sunday at Augusta National Golf Club. Here is how to watch live, including TV schedule and streaming, plus tee times and pairings.

Defending champion Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young are tied for the lead at 11 under heading into the final round. They’ll tee off at 2:25 p.m. EDT.

Sunday in Augusta will be sunny and hot, with a high of 88 and low of 57. There’s virtually no chance of rain. Winds will be low.

How to watch the final round of the 2026 Masters

All times EDT.



On The Range

10:00 a.m.-noon: CBS Sports Digital, CBS Sports Network, Paramount+

Final Round Broadcast

Noon-2:00 a.m. & 2-7:00 a.m.: Paramount+ 2:00-7:00 pm: CBS



All live coverage is simulcast on Masters.com and the Masters app, including the broadcast, featured groups, hole Nos. 4, 5 and 6, Amen Corner, Inside Amen Corner, hole Nos. 15 and 16, and On the Range.

2026 Masters final round tee times