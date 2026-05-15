How to watch the Seattle Storm vs Indiana Fever: TV, live stream info for Sunday’s WNBA game

This Sunday afternoon, the WNBA returns to NBC for the first time since 2002 and debuts on Peacock, with two exciting matchups. It all starts at 1:30 PM ET when A’ja Wilson and the defending champion Las Vegas Aces take on Angel Reese and the Atlanta Dream at State Farm Arena. Then, at 6:00 PM ET, Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever host 2026 WNBA No. 8 overall pick, Flau’jae Johnson, and the Seattle Storm on Peacock and NBCSN. See below for additional information on how to watch both games.

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Seattle Storm vs Indiana Fever Game Preview:

After finishing the regular season 23-21, the Storm were eliminated by the Aces in the first round of the playoffs. The franchise then underwent significant changes, parting ways with head coach Noelle Quinn. Additionally, Seattle’s top scorers — Nneka Ogwumike, Skylar Diggins, Gabby Williams, Erica Wheeler, and Brittney Sykes — all left in the offseason.

The Storm have entered a new chapter with young talent taking center stage. Dominque Malonga, the second-overall pick in last year’s draft, leads the team in scoring (16.0 ppg) and rebounds (7.3) through the first three games. Rookie guard Flau’jae Johnson has started all three games for Seattle and is third on the team in scoring (11.7 ppg) and second in rebounds (4.7 rpg).

Despite playing most of the 2025 season without Caitlin Clark, Indiana went 24-20 and reached the playoffs for a second straight season, before losing to the Aces in the semifinals.

With all 44 of their regular-season games set to air nationally, all eyes are on the Indiana Fever this season. Two big questions loom heading into the year: Can the Fever handle the pressure, and can they stay healthy?

“There’s always going to be a target somewhere when it comes to the Indiana Fever now, " said Kelsey Mitchell at training camp. “But the goal is to embrace the hard stuff. It’s not going to be easy. There are heavy hitters on every team, so you have to be able to handle hard, really, really well.”

Head coach Stephanie White says she wants the Fever to be known for two things:

“Grit and toughness. We want to be a team that when you step out of the gym after the game, you’re like ‘We had to work our butts off on both ends. They kept us engaged at all times.”

How to watch Seattle Storm vs Indiana Fever:

When: Sunday, May 17

Sunday, May 17 Where: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana, IN

Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indiana, IN Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCSN

NBCSN Live Stream: Peacock

RELATED: Weekly Preview: Angel Reese makes home debut against Aces

What other WNBA games are on Peacock this Sunday?

Las Vegas Aces vs Atlanta Dream - 1:30 PM ET on NBC and Peacock

How to watch the WNBA on Peacock:

Peacock will stream nationally televised WNBA regular‑season games that air across NBC, as well as Peacock exclusives. These include 22 national WNBA games per season shared across Peacock and NBC. Peacock will also stream select WNBA Playoff games. See below for the full schedule.

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2026 WNBA on NBC and Peacock Regular Season Schedule

Date Time Matchup 10/4/2026 3:30 PM Semifinals - Game 1 10/7/2026 9:30 PM Semifinals - Game 2 10/9/2026 7:00 PM Semifinals - Game 3 10/11/2026 3:30 PM Semifinals - Game 4* 10/14/2026 7:00 PM Semifinals - Game 5* 10/17/2026 3:30 PM Finals - Game 1 10/24/2026 3:30 PM Finals - Game 4

Who are the on-air talent for WNBA coverage?

Sue Bird and Cheryl Miller will serve as studio analysts; Maria Taylor and LaChina Robinson as studio hosts; LaChina Robinson and Sarah Kustok as game analysts; and Zora Stephenson, Noah Eagle, and Michael Grady as play-by-play voices. Ashley ShahAhmadi, Jordan Cornette, and Caroline Pineda as courtside reporters.

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