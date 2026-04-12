2026 Masters live updates: Leaderboard, scores, highlights, results from final round April 12
Follow live updates from the 2026 Masters final round today on Sunday, April 12, including golf leaderboard, scores, highlights, results and more as it happens.
After the lowest-scoring third round in Masters history, the 90th edition of the storied tournament has swung from being a potential Rory McIlroy blowout to approximately half a dozen players being in contention. Sunday could be one of the most unpredictable finishes at Augusta National.
Follow along here for live updates, leaderboard movement, key shots and highlights throughout the final round.
Buckle up, the second nine at Augusta always delivers chaos on Sunday.
Sergio Garcia’s final round is off to a bad start.
The 2017 Masters champ is playing with fellow LIV golfer Jon Rahm. After a poor drive at No. 2, he smashed the tee box and the water cooler, breaking his driver in the process, and then carried Rahm’s bag down the fairway in apology.
Garcia will, of course, be playing the rest of his round without driver.
If this sounds familiar, Garcia did something similar during the final round of The Open last year, snapping his driver after smashing it on the tee box, coincidentally, on the second hole.
Sergio just took a chunk out of the tee box at No. 2, smashed the water cooler, broke the head off his driver. now he's carrying Jon Rahm's bag down the fairway. quite the start pic.twitter.com/z6sTf6avRD— Dylan Dethier (@dylan_dethier) April 12, 2026
Cameron Young won The Players less than a month ago. Here’s an excerpt about his win, where he shared this quote:
“My mind for the first part of this season is preparing for the Masters. So my goal is to be in contention as much as possible before that”
The drive heard around Sawgrass: Cameron Young captures the 2026 Players Championship
Cameron Young hit the shot of his life to win the 2026 Players Championship on Sunday.
It wasn’t a long putt or a hole-out; it was a 375-yard drive on TPC Sawgrass’ par-4 18th – the longest drive on that hole by any player since the ShotLink era began in 2003.
A few shots later, his playing partner Matt Fitzpatrick would bogey, setting up Young’s winning par putt.
The 18th hole has had some bite in it all week, derailing rounds left and right. Young was a victim himself, with his tee shot going in the water on Saturday. Just 24 hours later, he was tied with Fitzpatrick for the lead at 13 under, needing to avoid the same fate.
“The overarching thought is I’m going to hit the best shot of my life right here,” Young said about what he was thinking when he stood over his ball at the 18th tee box. “I don’t know if I can think of one that’s better.”
Rory McIlroy was the only player on the range last night, as the sun set over Augusta National Golf Club. He hit two bags of balls and quite a few with driver, steering to the right of the range.
McIlroy has been benefitting from a lights out short game, but that can’t carry him to another Masters win alone. His driving distance isn’t the problem — he’s the longest player on the course, ranking No. 1 with an average drive of 337.3 yards — but he’s last in driving accuracy of those who made the cut.
He has hit the fairway only 50% of the time and only 66.67% of greens in regulation through three rounds. Even before his third round 1-over 73, McIlroy was 90th — out of 91 total players in the field — in driving accuracy. The 91st player, Davis Riley, finished dead last and missed the cut.
It’s going to be sunny and hot down the stretch, so if you’re not blessed with final round tickets and will instead be watching from your couch, count yourself lucky.
Weather Bulletin: Sunday, April 12, 2026. #themasters pic.twitter.com/tjEMDwcYls— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 12, 2026
Here are the hole locations for the final round of the Masters Tournament.
You’ll see the traditional 16 pin location has returned after the tournament opted for a very different location during last year’s final round. These are basically the Sunday classics at Augusta, with good birdie chances at Nos. 7, 9, 16 and 18. The par 5s are also gettable, as always, and will probably be one of the difference makers when it comes to who puts on the green jacket tonight.
Hole locations for the final round of the Masters Tournament. #themasters pic.twitter.com/5JqGOQC6tW— The Masters (@TheMasters) April 12, 2026