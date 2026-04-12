2026 Masters live updates: Leaderboard, scores, highlights, results from final round April 12

After the lowest-scoring third round in Masters history, the 90th edition of the storied tournament has swung from being a potential Rory McIlroy blowout to approximately half a dozen players being in contention. Sunday could be one of the most unpredictable finishes at Augusta National.

Follow along here for live updates, leaderboard movement, key shots and highlights throughout the final round.

Buckle up, the second nine at Augusta always delivers chaos on Sunday.