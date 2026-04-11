Masters magic: Shane Lowry delivers rare ace on No. 6 at Augusta

The Emerald Isle is kind of having a moment at the Masters Tournament this week.

While Northern Irishman Rory McIlroy entered the weekend at 12 under — the largest 36-hole lead in tournament history — Irishman Shane Lowry, one of McIlroy’s close friends, moved to 8 under during the third round after carding a rare ace.

Paired up with European teammate Tommy Fleetwood on Saturday afternoon, Lowry teed it up at Juniper — the par-3 sixth playing at 190 yards — and hit a beauty. The ball landed on the green and proceeded to roll straight into the hole.

Lowry immediately threw his hands in the air and pumped his arms in excitement as the patrons celebrated. Then it was Fleetwood who brought him in for a celebratory hug.

This is only the seventh ace all-time on No. 6 in Masters history. The last hole-in-one on No. 6 came from Corey Conners in 2021.

Aces are rare at the Masters, with only 35 so far in the tournament’s 90-year history, including Lowry. The last time the tournament saw an ace on any hole, in general, was Stewart Cink on the par-3 16th in 2022.

This is the second hole-in-one in Lowry’s 11-start Masters career, with the first coming on No. 16 during the final round in 2016. He’ll receive his second large crystal bowl for the feat, as has been tradition since 1954.

Lowry got a little cheeky as he retrieved his ball from the cup, acting like he was going to throw it to the patrons before putting it in his pocket.