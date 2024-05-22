 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
Drivers to watch during Sunday’s Cup race at Charlotte
nbc_nas_indy_squierindy500nasdoveressay_200818.jpg
Indianapolis 500 traditions: Milk chug, kissing bricks, winner’s wreath, Borg Warner trophy
Screenshot 2024-05-22 at 1.32.08 PM.png
East Tennessee State shares video of golf bags being chucked by airlines baggage handler

Top Clips

nbc_csu_daniels_240522__078562.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 28, Jayden Daniels
nbc_csu_michaelpenix_240522.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 27, Michael Penix Jr.
willlevisreplacementimage.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 26, Will Levis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600
Drivers to watch during Sunday’s Cup race at Charlotte
nbc_nas_indy_squierindy500nasdoveressay_200818.jpg
Indianapolis 500 traditions: Milk chug, kissing bricks, winner’s wreath, Borg Warner trophy
Screenshot 2024-05-22 at 1.32.08 PM.png
East Tennessee State shares video of golf bags being chucked by airlines baggage handler

Top Clips

nbc_csu_daniels_240522__078562.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 28, Jayden Daniels
nbc_csu_michaelpenix_240522.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 27, Michael Penix Jr.
willlevisreplacementimage.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 26, Will Levis

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Rotoworld Baseball Add, Hold, Drop: Drop Mullins

May 22, 2024 01:15 PM
Eric Samulski analyzes a few players fantasy managers should add, hold or drop, including St. Louis Cardinals outfielder/first baseman Alec Burleson and Baltimore Orioles outfielder Cedric Mullins.
Up Next
nbc_yahoo_vargas_240520.jpg
1:23
Watch LAD’s Vargas, but not yet worth fantasy play
Now Playing
nbc_yahoo_matos_240520.jpg
1:28
Matos ‘a tough sell’ in fantasy as SF’s regular CF
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbasejoeyortiz_240520.jpg
3:53
Ride the wave with Ortiz, Burleson
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbaseskenes_240520.jpg
3:20
Pirates’ Skenes is ‘appointment television’
Now Playing
nbc_roto_rbasevargas_240520.jpg
3:25
Is it time to buy back in on Dodgers’ Vargas?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_meyersyahoo_240520.jpg
2:00
Astros’ Meyers not a ‘great bet’ in mixed leagues
Now Playing
nbc_roto_diazyahoo_240520.jpg
1:23
Mets’ Diaz is an ‘excellent’ buy-low target
Now Playing
nbc_roto_gilyahoo_240520.jpg
1:27
Is Yankees’ Gil a fantasy sell-high candidate?
Now Playing
nbc_mlb_torbichetteyahoo_240520.jpg
1:43
No ‘quick fix’ for Bichette’s 2024 struggles
Now Playing
nbc_edge_lunchmoney_240520.jpg
1:32
Lunch Money: All eyes on Dodgers’ Ohtani
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseball_juliorodriguez_240515.jpg
9:08
Time to recalibrate fantasy expectation for J-Rod?
Now Playing
nbc_roto_baseball_gleybertorres_240515.jpg
5:02
Is Torres poised for a production increase?
Now Playing