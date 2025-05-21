HLs: NCAA Women's Team Match Play, Semifinals

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Rhyne Howard’s late free throw helps the Dream outlast Caitlin Clark and the Fever, 91-90
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes
Reigning Stanley Cup champ Florida Panthers beat Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 in Eastern final opener
NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
Stanford, eyeing back-to-back titles, facing Northwestern in NCAA women’s national championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_championshiptalk_250520.jpg
NCAA semifinal delivered action-packed matches
nbc_golf_dullandushl_250520.jpg
Dull’s historic U.S. Amateur Four-Ball win
nbc_golf_diannaleeintv_250520.jpg
Lee: Finals berth for Northwestern is ‘everything’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: The Indianapolis Star
Rhyne Howard’s late free throw helps the Dream outlast Caitlin Clark and the Fever, 91-90
NHL: Stanley Cup Playoffs-Florida Panthers at Carolina Hurricanes
Reigning Stanley Cup champ Florida Panthers beat Carolina Hurricanes 5-2 in Eastern final opener
NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
Stanford, eyeing back-to-back titles, facing Northwestern in NCAA women’s national championship

Top Clips

nbc_golf_championshiptalk_250520.jpg
NCAA semifinal delivered action-packed matches
nbc_golf_dullandushl_250520.jpg
Dull’s historic U.S. Amateur Four-Ball win
nbc_golf_diannaleeintv_250520.jpg
Lee: Finals berth for Northwestern is ‘everything’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

HLs: NCAA Women's Team Match Play, Semifinals

May 20, 2025 10:24 PM
Don't miss the best shots from the semifinals of team match play for the NCAA Women's National Championship.

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_championshiptalk_250520.jpg
03:32
NCAA semifinal delivered action-packed matches
nbc_golf_dullandushl_250520.jpg
04:45
Dull’s historic U.S. Amateur Four-Ball win
nbc_golf_diannaleeintv_250520.jpg
02:49
Lee: Finals berth for Northwestern is ‘everything’
nbc_nas_oddmoments_250520.jpg
05:15
Highlights: Odd moments in NASCAR
nbc_golf_gt_schwabpreview_250520.jpg
04:35
How players feel about distance measuring devices
ting_site.jpg
04:16
Ting: ‘I was actually shocked’ to win Annika Award
nbc_pl_plupdate_250520.jpg
07:33
PL Update: Man City win in De Bruyne’s farewell
nbc_pl_mw37allgoals_250520.jpg
14:47
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_debruyneintv2_250520.jpg
06:46
De Bruyne bids farewell to Man City at the Etihad
nbc_pl_crywol_250520.jpg
14:01
Extended HLs: Crystal Palace v. Wolves MWK 37
nbc_pl_mcboupostgame_250520.jpg
03:03
Reacting to De Bruyne’s final home match for City
nbc_pl_mcbou_250520.jpg
15:27
Extended HLs: Man City v. Bournemouth Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_kdbleaving_250520.jpg
01:07
De Bruyne says goodbye at the Etihad
nbc_pl_bougoal1_250520.jpg
37
Jebbison scores consolation goal against Man City
nbc_pl_mcgoal3_250520.jpg
01:29
Gonzalez slots home Man City’s third v. Cherries
nbc_pl_crygoal4_250520.jpg
01:18
Eze makes it 4-2 for Crystal Palace against Wolves
nbc_pl_bouredcard1_250520.jpg
02:39
Cook sent off for dangerous challenge against City
nbc_pl_mcredcard1_250520.jpg
01:33
Kovacic receives straight red card v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_wolgoal2_250520.jpg
01:01
Strand Larsen pulls one back for Wolves v. Palace
nbc_moto_smxbiggestmoments_250520.jpg
12:11
Biggest moments from the 2025 Supercross season
nbc_pl_crygoal3_250520.jpg
01:04
Chilwell’s free kick gives Palace 3-1 lead
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_250520.jpg
01:45
Silva doubles Man City’s lead over Bournemouth
nbc_golf_ncaa_womensteamquarterfinals_250520.jpg
08:17
HLs: NCAA Women’s Team Match Play, Quarterfinals
nbc_pl_crygoal2_250520.jpg
01:10
Nketiah’s brace gives Palace 2-1 lead over Wolves
nbc_pl_crygoal1_250520.jpg
01:32
Nketiah equalizes for Crystal Palace v. Wolves
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_250520.jpg
01:57
Agbadou heads Wolves in front of Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_250520.jpg
01:33
Marmoush’s screamer gives City lead v. Bournemouth
sanders_bike.jpg
10:50
Highlights: South African Safari Rally - Prologue
nbc_pl_ornstein_250520.jpg
05:19
Ornstein: Man City targeting Gibbs-White
nbc_dls_angelreesecaitlinclark_250520.jpg
04:31
Unpacking media coverage of Clark, Reese rivalry