Top News

Flag Football
NFL teams: players eligible for 2028 Olympic flag football with limits; what comes next?
MX 2024 Rd 01 Pala Jett Lawrence Chase Sexton.JPG
Motocross betting odds set expectations for Pro Motocross championship
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships
Stanford vs. FSU — top team vs. top players — in heavyweight NCAA women’s semifinals

Top Clips

nbc_pl_mcredcard1_250520.jpg
Kovacic receives straight red card v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_wolgoal2_250520.jpg
Strand Larsen pulls one back for Wolves v. Palace
nbc_pl_crygoal3_250520.jpg
Chilwell’s free kick gives Palace 3-1 lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Watch Now

HLs: NCAA Women's Team Match Play, Quarterfinals

May 20, 2025 03:36 PM
Watch the best shots from the quarterfinals of team match play for the NCAA Women's National Championship.

Latest Clips

nbc_pl_mcredcard1_250520.jpg
01:33
Kovacic receives straight red card v. Bournemouth
nbc_pl_wolgoal2_250520.jpg
01:01
Strand Larsen pulls one back for Wolves v. Palace
nbc_pl_crygoal3_250520.jpg
01:04
Chilwell’s free kick gives Palace 3-1 lead
nbc_pl_mcgoal2_250520.jpg
01:45
Silva doubles Man City’s lead over Bournemouth
nbc_pl_crygoal2_250520.jpg
01:10
Nketiah’s brace gives Palace 2-1 lead over Wolves
nbc_pl_crygoal1_250520.jpg
01:32
Nketiah equalizes for Crystal Palace v. Wolves
nbc_pl_wolgoal1_250520.jpg
01:57
Agbadou heads Wolves in front of Crystal Palace
nbc_pl_mcgoal1_250520.jpg
01:33
Marmoush’s screamer gives City lead v. Bournemouth
sanders_bike.jpg
10:50
Highlights: South African Safari Rally - Prologue
nbc_pl_ornstein_250520.jpg
05:19
Ornstein: Man City targeting Gibbs-White
nbc_dls_angelreesecaitlinclark_250520.jpg
04:31
Unpacking media coverage of Clark, Reese rivalry
nbc_roto_birdsong_250520.jpg
01:31
Birdsong set to replace Hicks in Giants rotation
nbc_roto_travishunter_250520.jpg
01:48
Evaluating Hunter’s potential role with Jaguars
nbc_roto_marvinharrisonjr_250520.jpg
01:39
What Harrison Jr.'s added muscle means for 2025
nbc_roto_edwards_250520.jpg
01:26
Marlins place Edwards on IL with mid-back strain
nbc_roto_dodgers_250520.jpg
01:34
Hernandez, Edman return to Dodgers’ lineup
nbc_roto_hodge_250520.jpg
01:29
Target Cubs’ Palencia, Pomeranz with Hodge on IL
nbc_dps_tushpusrevisal_250520.jpg
08:40
Analyzing the timeline of the tush push vote
hali_brunson.jpg
10:53
Why Pacers are ‘the better team’ in ECF
nbc_dps_albertbeerinterview_250520.jpg
19:20
Breer: NFL is trying to ‘legitimize’ flag football
nbc_dps_contractextensions_250520.jpg
08:10
49ers smart to pay future ‘Hall of Famer’ Warner
nbc_bte_nlmvp_250520.jpg
01:09
Bet Ohtani for NL MVP now before odds increase
nbc_bte_okcmin_250520.jpg
01:17
Focus on Caruso, Holmgren props in Game 1 vs. MIN
nbc_roto_libertywins_250520.jpg
01:51
Liberty can ‘cruise’ over regular-season win total
haliburtonbridges.jpg
02:01
Target Pacers to cover +4.5 in Game 1 vs. Knicks
nbc_roto_nbafinalsmvp_250520.jpg
02:17
Who can challenge SGA in Finals MVP market?
nbc_bte_mostpoints_250520.jpg
01:14
Wait until after Game 1 to bet most points in WCF
nbc_pft_tushpushv2_250520.jpg
12:52
When tush push became perceived as ‘problematic’
nbc_pft_mikevrabel_250520.jpg
03:54
Vrabel doesn’t care about Patriots’ 2024 season
nbc_pft_derrickhenrycontract_250520.jpg
05:07
Henry ‘very grateful’ for Ravens organization