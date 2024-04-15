 Skip navigation
NFL draft WR comps: Harrison Jr. the next Green?

April 15, 2024 01:33 PM
Chris Simms and Connor Rogers run through some of their player comparisons for the 2024 NFL Draft class' top wide receivers and explain their contrasting views on receivers such as Marvin Harrison Jr. and Rome Odunze.
