Watch Now
Dobbs, Russ among Week 11 QB waiver wire options
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson break down what Joshua Dobbs, Matthew Stafford and other widely available quarterbacks can provide from a fantasy perspective in Week 11.
Up Next
Can Lamar make MVP push to close season?
Can Lamar make MVP push to close season?
The FFHH crew picks out some futures bets from DraftKings Sportsbook, including Lamar Jackson and CeeDee Lamb's odds for MVP and Offensive Player of the Year, respectively.
Is Diggs’ poor game a blip or a concern?
Is Diggs’ poor game a blip or a concern?
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson offer their fantasy takeaways from a wild Monday Night Football game that could cause concerns for the Bills’ attack.
Cooks, Brown can help at WR off waivers
Cooks, Brown can help at WR off waivers
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew breaks down the top waiver wire options for fantasy football owners in need of wide receiver help in Week 11.
Can Singletary build on huge fantasy day?
Can Singletary build on huge fantasy day?
Matthew Berry explains why Devin Singletary, Ty Chandler and other running backs could pay dividends as Week 11 waiver wire additions.
Berry breaks down late-season waiver strategy
Berry breaks down late-season waiver strategy
Matthew Berry and Co. talk about the ways you can adjust your waiver wire strategy late in the season to gain an edge in your fantasy football league.
Pollard, Lawrence, Etienne, make Sunday scaries
Pollard, Lawrence, Etienne, make Sunday scaries
Matthew Berry wonders if Tony Pollard is simply a flex play at this point, and has concerns about Jacksonville's offense, namely the recent play of Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne Jr.
Weekend Warriors Week 10: Purdy, Robinson, Lockett
Weekend Warriors Week 10: Purdy, Robinson, Lockett
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, and Connor Rogers reveal their weekend warriors from Week 10 in the NFL, including Brock Purdy, Brian Robinson Jr., Tyler Lockett, and heap some praise on Pittsburgh's backfield.
Most bet player props for Broncos-Bills
Most bet player props for Broncos-Bills
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher review the most bet player props ahead of Broncos vs. Bills, including Josh Allen passing touchdowns, Russell Wilson passing yards, and Stefon Diggs receiving yards.
Stroud, St. Brown show out during Week 10
Stroud, St. Brown show out during Week 10
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher review the breakout performances during Week 10 in the NFL, including Amon-Ra St. Brown, Keenan Allen, CJ Stroud, Josh Dobbs, Kyler Murray, and more.
Can a healthy Williams make a difference?
Can a healthy Williams make a difference?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers, and Jay Croucher preview the Monday night showdown between the Broncos and Bills in Buffalo, where Berry has his eye on a healthy Javonte Williams in Denver's backfield.
Week 10 Pick-Up Lines: Pollard or Engram?
Week 10 Pick-Up Lines: Pollard or Engram?
Matthew Berry, Connor Rogers and Denny Carter debate whether they'd rather take Evan Engram +5.5 receptions or Tony Pollard over two touchdowns in Week 10, with odds presented by DraftKings Sportsbook.