MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Iowa v Iowa State
Iowa State Cyclones vs. Iowa Hawkeyes Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for September 7
NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400
Will a Cinderella team impact NASCAR Cup playoffs? A look at the possibilities
The Genesis Scottish Open
Ranking all 39 events of 2024 PGA Tour season, based on how compelling they were

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_loveqb_240905.jpg
Stroud, Love feature in Berry’s Week 1 Loves
nbc_ffhh_jameson_24095.jpg
McLaurin, Hill could step up as Week 1 flexes
nbc_ffhh_hateqbs_240905.jpg
Berry not buying Purdy, Prescott in Week 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Stevenson, Swift on Berry’s Week 1 RB Hate list

September 5, 2024 12:02 PM
The FFHH crew runs through the running backs Matthew Berry is lower on for Week 1 in the NFL.
nbc_ffhh_loveqb_240905.jpg
8:06
Stroud, Love feature in Berry’s Week 1 Loves
nbc_ffhh_jameson_24095.jpg
4:37
McLaurin, Hill could step up as Week 1 flexes
nbc_ffhh_hateqbs_240905.jpg
5:27
Berry not buying Purdy, Prescott in Week 1
nbc_ffhh_drafkings_240905.jpg
4:00
FFHH likes Henry, Rice overs in Ravens-Chiefs
nbc_ffhh_hatepasscatchers_240905.jpg
6:10
Aiyuk, Hopkins may fall flat in Week 1
nbc_ffhh_lovepasscatchers_240905.jpg
8:26
Berry loves Evans, Kupp to thrive Week 1
nbc_ffhh_loverb_240905.jpg
6:29
Berry loves Cook, Walker at RB in Week 1
nbc_ffhh_tepredictions_240904.jpg
4:13
Berry: Commanders No. 1 TE outscores Bowers in ’24
diontaeberryffhh.jpg
9:48
Johnson in position for Top-12 fantasy season
nbc_ffhh_lastcall_240904.jpg
1:23
Bears vs. Titans highlight early NFL Week 1 odds
nbc_ffhh_rbpredictions_240904.jpg
9:36
Could Pollard be a Top-10 fantasy RB in Tennessee?
nbc_ffhh_qbpredictions_240904.jpg
8:21
Berry: Murray will finish as No. 1 fantasy QB
