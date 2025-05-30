Giants at Marlins prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for May 30

Its Friday, May 30 and the Giants (31-25) are in Miami to take on the Marlins (22-32).

Kyle Harrison is slated to take the mound for San Francisco against Cal Quantrill for Miami.

San Francisco had yesterday off following a three-game sweep at the hands of the Detroit Tigers. The Giants’ offense failed them scoring just five runs over the course of the three games.

Miami’s offense was far better in the Marlins’ series against the Padres. San Diego won two of the three games, but Miami did plate 19 runs in the series.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Giants at Marlins

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Time: 7:10PM EST

Site: loanDepot Park

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming: NBCSBA, FDSNFL, MLBN

Odds for the Giants at the Marlins

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Giants (-181), Marlins (+151)

Spread: Giants -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Giants at Marlins

Pitching matchup for May 30, 2025: Kyle Harrison vs. Cal Quantrill

Giants: Kyle Harrison (0-1, 3.86 ERA)

Last outing: 5/24 at Washington - 4IP, 2ER, 5H, 0BB, 4Ks Marlins: Cal Quantrill (3-4, 6.09 ERA)

Last outing: 5/24 at Angels - 3.1IP, 1ER, 3H, 0BB, 2Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Giants at Marlins

The Giants have won 4 of their last 5 at National League teams

10 of the Giants’ last 11 games (91%) have stayed under the Total

The Marlins have covered in 4 of their last 5 games for a profit of 1.58 units

Wilmer Flores has at least 1 hit in 8 of his last 9 games (9-35)

has at least 1 hit in 8 of his last 9 games (9-35) Kyle Stowers is 1-18 (.056) over his last 4 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Giants and the Marlins

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Giants and the Marlins:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the San Francisco Giants on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Marlins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

