Athletics at Blue Jays Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 30

Its Friday, May 30 and the Athletics (23-34) are in Toronto to take on the Blue Jays (28-28).

Jeffrey Springs is slated to take the mound for Oakland against Chris Bassitt for Toronto.

Toronto took care of business in the series opener last night with a 12-0 smack of the Athletics. Ernie Clement drove in five runs and Bo Bichette knocked in three as the Jays pulled back to an even .500 for the season with an overall record of 28-28.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Athletics at Blue Jays

Date: Friday, May 30, 2025

Time: 7:07PM EST

Site: Rogers Centre

City: Toronto, ON

Network/Streaming: NBCSCA, SN1, Sportsnet

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Athletics at the Blue Jays

The latest odds as of Friday:

Moneyline: Athletics (+140), Blue Jays (-165)

Spread: Blue Jays -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Athletics at Blue Jays

Pitching matchup for May 30, 2025: Jeffrey Springs vs. Chris Bassitt

Athletics: Jeffrey Springs (5-3, 3.97 ERA)

Last outing: 5/24 vs. Philadelphia - 6IP, 3ER, 4H, 2BB, 6Ks Blue Jays: Chris Bassitt (4-3, 3.38 ERA)

Last outing: 5/25 at Tampa Bay - 4IP, 5ER, 9H, 2BB, 2Ks

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Athletics at Blue Jays

The Blue Jays have won 7 of their last 9 home games with Chris Bassitt on the bump

on the bump The Blue Jays’ last 6 home games with Chris Bassitt on the mound have gone under the Total

on the mound have gone under the Total The Blue Jays have covered the Run Line in 6 of their last 7 home games with Chris Bassitt as the starter

as the starter Bo Bichette has homered in back-to-back games

has homered in back-to-back games Anthony Santander is without a hit in his last 5 games (0-17) and has just 4 hits in his last 12 games (4-33)

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Athletics and the Blue Jays

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s game between the Athletics and the Blue Jays:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Toronto Blue Jays on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Toronto Blue Jays at -1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: