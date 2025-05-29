 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round One
Nelly Korda birdies final hole for her first birdie in Round 1 of U.S. Women’s Open
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round One
U.S. Women’s Open 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings at Erin Hills
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 05 Alabama at Vanderbilt
SEC amps up fines to $500,000 for rushing field, storming court

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_valuedperfrd1_250529.jpg
Yin co-leads after 4 under U.S. Women’s Open Rd. 1
nbc_golf_bgriffininsoundhl_250529.jpg
Griffin: ‘Opposite of hung over’ to open Memorial
nbc_golf_kordaanalysis_250529.jpg
Korda in a good spot after even-par USWO Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round One
Nelly Korda birdies final hole for her first birdie in Round 1 of U.S. Women’s Open
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round One
U.S. Women’s Open 2025: Second-round tee times, groupings at Erin Hills
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 05 Alabama at Vanderbilt
SEC amps up fines to $500,000 for rushing field, storming court

Top Clips

nbc_golf_sales_valuedperfrd1_250529.jpg
Yin co-leads after 4 under U.S. Women’s Open Rd. 1
nbc_golf_bgriffininsoundhl_250529.jpg
Griffin: ‘Opposite of hung over’ to open Memorial
nbc_golf_kordaanalysis_250529.jpg
Korda in a good spot after even-par USWO Round 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Highlights: the Memorial Tournament, Round 1

May 29, 2025 07:09 PM
Watch the best shots and moments from the first round of the 2025 Memorial Tournament at Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, Ohio.
Up Next
nbc_golf_bgriffininsoundhl_250529.jpg
3:10
Griffin: ‘Opposite of hung over’ to open Memorial
Now Playing
nbc_roto_memorialwinnerv3_250528.jpg
2:16
Bet Schauffele, Hovland to win Memorial Tournament
Now Playing
nbc_roto_memorialtournamentv3_250528.jpg
1:45
Target Hovland, Jaeger bets in Memorial Tournament
Now Playing
nicklaus_site_new.jpg
9:07
Barbara ‘humbled’ at Memorial with emotional Jack
Now Playing
nbc_golf_cdwlenovo_250528.jpg
1:17
Nicklaus’ Muirfield Village a major test on Tour
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipreact_250528.jpg
9:41
More volatility will benefit new Tour Championship
Now Playing
nbc_golf_lf_tourchampionshipchanges_250528.jpg
4:06
Monahan: ‘Months of work’ led to Tour Champ change
Now Playing
MemorialJackMPX.jpg
4:08
Nicklaus ‘surprised’ McIlroy is skipping Memorial
Now Playing
nbc_golf_penske16x9_250526.jpg
1:11
Top shots from 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge
Now Playing
nbc_golf_schwabrd4_250525.jpg
13:05
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round
Now Playing

Related Videos

nbc_golf_schwabrd3_250524.jpg
13:37
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 3
nbc_golf_cschallengerd2_250523.jpg
06:28
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 2
nbc_golf_charleschwabrd1v2_250522.jpg
09:42
Highlights: Charles Schwab Challenge, Round 1
nbc_roto_schwab_250521.jpg
01:15
Bet Scheffler to win 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge
nbc_golf_sales_pgacpenskev2_250519.jpg
01:39
Top shots from 2025 PGA Championship
nbc_golf_scottieonset_250518.jpg
11:31
Scheffler on set: Most proud of how I responded
brysoninterviewpgagolf.jpg
03:54
Bryson: ‘Don’t have all the tools’ yet in my game
rory_driver_image.jpg
10:16
Analyzing Rory’s media avoidance, driver testing
nbc_golf_wagner_250518.jpg
05:55
Wagner recreates Rahm, Scheffler shots on 15 green
scottietrophysmile.jpg
20:37
Scottie: PGA win ‘sweet,’ hardest I’ve battled
rahm_site.jpg
05:02
Brandel, McGinley: LIV set Rahm, Bryson up to fail
scottie_scheffler.jpg
05:00
Scheffler highlights: PGA Championship, Round 4
nbc_golf_penske_250517.jpg
01:27
Inside Scheffler’s confident Round 3 at PGA Champ.
PGA: PGA Championship - Third Round
11:45
‘Rare’ bounceback ability sets Scheffler apart
nbc_golf_bryson_250517.jpg
01:39
DeChambeau ‘excited’ with ‘a good chance’ at Quail
nbc_golf_wagner_250517.jpg
07:06
Wagner’s short game catches fire on Quail’s 15th
nbc_golf_scottiepresser_250517.jpg
07:46
Scheffler: Someone will make a run, have to close
nbc_golf_rahm_250517.jpg
05:19
Rahm looking more like his old major self at Quail
nbc_golf_livefromrextodd_250516.jpg
04:40
PGA living up to rep; context on Rory’s driver
nbc_golf_livefromhoma_250516.jpg
07:15
Is Homa finding something at Quail Hollow?
nbc_golf_livefromvegas_250516.jpg
12:25
Can surprise 36-hole leader Vegas hold at Quail?
nbc_golf_livefrommcilroy_250516.jpg
05:24
Driver failing Rory, who barely makes PGA cut
nbc_golf_livefromscheffler_250516.jpg
08:15
Scottie not his best but steady, and firmly in PGA
nbc_golf_lf_rory_250515.jpg
05:35
Will Rory be able to bounce back in Round 2?
nbc_golf_lf_leaders_250515.jpg
06:44
HLs: Vegas, Davis, Gerard lead PGA after Round 1
nbc_golf_lf_notablehighlights_250515.jpg
04:20
Best, worst moments from big names at PGA Thursday
nbc_golf_lf_bradleydonald_250515.jpg
09:30
Ryder Cup captains off to hot start at PGA Champ.
nbc_golf_mudballs_250515.jpg
09:01
Mud balls dominate Thursday: Did PGA get it wrong?
nbc_golf_wagnersegment_250515.jpg
02:48
Wagner shows how mud influences ball flight at PGA
nbc_golf_lf_big3_250515.jpg
04:04
HLs: Scottie, Xander, Rory up and down to open PGA

Latest Clips

nbc_golf_kordaanalysis_250529.jpg
09:38
Korda in a good spot after even-par USWO Round 1
nbc_xxx_pldartsfinal_250529.jpg
12:34
Highlights: 2025 Premier League Darts Final
nbc_pl_totallgoals_250529.jpg
19:48
Every Spurs goal scored during the 2024 PL season
nbc_roto_pearsall_250529.jpg
01:11
Report: Pearsall has worked extensively with Purdy
nbc_roto_nabers_250529.jpg
01:14
Nabers limited in team activities with toe injury
nbc_pl_leiallgoals_250529.jpg
09:56
Every Leicester goal scored during the PL season
nbc_pl_wolallgoals_250529.jpg
16:16
Every Wolves goal scored during the 2024 PL season
nbc_pl_whuallgoals_250529.jpg
13:55
Every West Ham goal scored during the PL season
nbc_pl_southamptonallgoals_250529.jpg
12:00
Every Southampton goal scored during the PL season
nbc_pl_muallgoals_250529.jpg
13:06
Every Man United goal scored during the PL season
nbc_cfb_schedulereleasev2_250529.jpg
01:03
Oregon-Penn State headlines early Big Ten schedule
nbc_pl_fulhamallgoals_250529.jpg
16:51
Every Fulham goal scored during the 2024 PL season
nbc_pl_ipswichallgoals_250529.jpg
16:52
Every Ipswich goal scored during the ’24 PL season
nbc_pl_eveallgoals_250529.jpg
13:08
Every Everton goal scored during the ’24 PL season
nbc_dls_aaronrodgers_250529.jpg
03:15
Bradshaw not a fan of Rodgers to Steelers idea
nbc_roto_doval_250529.jpg
01:19
Doval named Giants closer moving forward
nbc_dls_timkurkjianinterview_250529.jpg
23:05
Kurkjian talks modern MLB trends and analytics
nbc_roto_jacksonjobe_250529.jpg
01:41
Jobe’s velocity dips in latest start with Tigers
DLSThunder.jpg
36:25
How Thunder are set up for sustained success
nbc_roto_euryperez_250529.jpg
01:42
Pérez expected to make another rehab start
nbc_roto_christianwalker_250529.jpg
01:42
Astros’ Walker day-to-day after being hit by pitch
nbc_dps_thundertwolvesgame5recap_250529.jpg
07:27
Thunder, not Edwards, ready for championship stage
nbc_dps_nflmostpressure_250529.jpg
16:59
Ravens, Bills headline teams facing most pressure
CalebWilliamsDPSStory.jpg
09:19
Unpacking Williams offseason controversy in CHI
nbc_dps_david_spdae_250529.jpg
17:15
Spade recalls moment between Kobe and Chris Rock
nbc_pl_cpallgoals_250529_copy.jpg
15:11
Every Palace goal scored during the PL season
anthonyedwardstimberwolves.jpg
14:34
Timberwolves need to take pressure off Edwards
nbc_pl_avlallgoals_250529.jpg
17:50
Every Aston Villa goal scored during the PL season
nbc_pl_breearlygoals_250529.jpg
03:01
HLs: Brentford’s quickest goals of the PL season
nbc_pl_bhaallgoals_250529.jpg
20:17
Every Brighton goal scored during the PL season