MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic takes a medical timeout for a toe blister in a French Open victory over Corentin Moutet
U.S. Women's Open Presented By Ally 2025 - Round One
Four share early lead in first round of U.S. Women’s Open
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone
How to watch Grand Slam Track Philadelphia 2025: Stream info, schedule, preview

Top Clips

nbc_cfb_schedulereleasev2_250529.jpg
Oregon-Penn State headlines early Big Ten schedule
nbc_pl_fulhamallgoals_250529.jpg
Every Fulham goal scored during the 2024 PL season
nbc_pl_eveallgoals_250529.jpg
Every Everton goal scored during the ’24 PL season

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Top Clips

Trending Teams

Watch Now

Doval named Giants closer moving forward

May 29, 2025 02:43 PM
Eric Samulski evaluates what to expect from Camilo Doval after the San Francisco Giants named the former National League saves leader their closer moving forward.

nbc_roto_jacksonjobe_250529.jpg
01:41
Jobe’s velocity dips in latest start with Tigers
nbc_roto_euryperez_250529.jpg
01:42
Pérez expected to make another rehab start
nbc_roto_christianwalker_250529.jpg
01:42
Astros’ Walker day-to-day after being hit by pitch
nbc_roto_vest_250528.jpg
01:18
Vest emerging as Tigers closer going forward
nbc_roto_robertgarcia_250528.jpg
01:23
Garcia seems to be most trusted in Rangers bullpen
nbc_roto_westburg_250528.jpg
01:22
Orioles will get boost with Westburg’s return
nbc_roto_harper_250528.jpg
01:29
Harper day-to-day after x-rays come back negative
nbc_roto_mayerbregman_v2_250527.jpg
01:45
Mayer joins Red Sox after Bregman lands on IL
nbc_roto_michaelking_v2_250527.jpg
01:12
Fantasy ripple effects from King’s shoulder injury
nbc_roto_justinmartinez_250527.jpg
01:22
Martinez returns to late-inning role with D-backs
nbc_roto_denzelclarke_250523.jpg
01:15
Top prospect Clarke to be called up by Athletics
nbc_roto_blanco_250523.jpg
01:05
Astros place Blanco on IL with elbow inflammation
nbc_roto_acunajr_250523.jpg
01:14
What to expect from Acuña’s 2025 season debut
nbc_roto_gavinwilliams_250522.jpg
01:33
Williams has ‘taken off’ for Guardians
nbc_roto_rutschman_v2_250522.jpg
01:28
Orioles’ Rutschman could be fantasy buy-low target
nbc_roto_kurtz_250522.jpg
01:29
Kurtz starting to find groove with Athletics
nbc_roto_nlwestchamps_250522.jpg
01:32
Dodgers, Padres lead NL West champion best bets
nbc_roto_crews_250521.jpg
01:46
What Crews’ MRI means for Hassell III’s outlook
nbc_roto_willwarren_250521.jpg
01:28
Warren should be rostered and started in fantasy
nbc_roto_strider_250521.jpg
01:35
Strider needs time to return to fantasy stardom
nbc_roto_jaredjones_250521.jpg
01:20
Pirates’ Jones undergoing season-ending surgery
nbc_roto_judge_v2_250521.jpg
01:20
Judge’s current Triple Crown odds are a ‘value’
nbc_roto_birdsong_250520.jpg
01:31
Birdsong set to replace Hicks in Giants rotation
nbc_roto_edwards_250520.jpg
01:26
Marlins place Edwards on IL with mid-back strain
nbc_roto_dodgers_250520.jpg
01:34
Hernandez, Edman return to Dodgers’ lineup
nbc_roto_hodge_250520.jpg
01:29
Target Cubs’ Palencia, Pomeranz with Hodge on IL
nbc_bte_nlmvp_250520.jpg
01:09
Bet Ohtani for NL MVP now before odds increase
nbc_roto_mattshawv3_250519.jpg
01:21
Cubs recall top prospect Shaw back to majors
nbc_roto_royals_250519.jpg
01:33
Lugo, Ragans both placed on 15-day IL
nbc_roto_alvarado_250519.jpg
01:19
Phillies closer Alvarado gets 80-game PED ban

nbc_cfb_schedulereleasev2_250529.jpg
01:03
Oregon-Penn State headlines early Big Ten schedule
nbc_pl_eveallgoals_250529.jpg
13:08
Every Everton goal scored during the ’24 PL season
nbc_dls_aaronrodgers_250529.jpg
03:15
Bradshaw not a fan of Rodgers to Steelers idea
nbc_dls_timkurkjianinterview_250529.jpg
23:05
Kurkjian talks modern MLB trends and analytics
DLSThunder.jpg
36:25
How Thunder are set up for sustained success
nbc_dps_thundertwolvesgame5recap_250529.jpg
07:27
Thunder, not Edwards, ready for championship stage
nbc_dps_nflmostpressure_250529.jpg
16:59
Ravens, Bills headline teams facing most pressure
CalebWilliamsDPSStory.jpg
09:19
Unpacking Williams offseason controversy in CHI
nbc_dps_david_spdae_250529.jpg
17:15
Spade recalls moment between Kobe and Chris Rock
nbc_pl_cpallgoals_250529_copy.jpg
15:11
Every Palace goal scored during the PL season
anthonyedwardstimberwolves.jpg
14:34
Timberwolves need to take pressure off Edwards
nbc_pl_avlallgoals_250529.jpg
17:50
Every Aston Villa goal scored during the PL season
nbc_pl_breearlygoals_250529.jpg
03:01
HLs: Brentford’s quickest goals of the PL season
nbc_pl_bhaallgoals_250529.jpg
20:17
Every Brighton goal scored during the PL season
nbc_pl_breallgoals_250529.jpg
20:31
Every Brentford goal scored during the PL season
nbc_roto_secfavorites_250529.jpg
01:53
Texas among favorites to win 2025 SEC championship
DanielJonesColtsBet.jpg
02:08
Can Jones beat out Richardson for Colts’ QB job?
brunsonhart.jpg
02:03
Target Brunson, Hart props in Game 5 vs. Pacers
nbc_golf_mikewhan_250529.jpg
10:10
Whan: Growth of golf in U.S. driven by women
nbc_roto_french4thquarter_250529.jpg
01:43
Can anyone threaten Alcaraz in French Open Q4?
nbc_pl_bouallgoals_250529.jpg
17:53
Every Bournemouth goal scored during the PL season
nbc_roto_french3rdquarter_250529.jpg
01:51
Musetti can prove his elite status at French Open
nbc_roto_thunder_250529.jpg
02:37
Thunder at -750 a ‘fair price’ to win NBA Finals
nbc_pl_nfallgoals_250529.jpg
18:04
Every Forest goal scored during the 2024 PL season
nbc_pl_newcastleallgoals_250529.jpg
20:38
Every Newcastle goal scored during the PL season
nbc_pft_saintsqb_250529.jpg
03:01
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Saints QBs
nbc_pft_giantsqb_250529.jpg
03:05
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Giants QBs
nbc_pft_jimirsay_250529.jpg
02:15
King opens up about his fondest Irsay memories
nbc_pft_showmesomething_250529.jpg
04:14
PFT Draft: Show me something this offseason
nbc_cfb_altmyerintv_250520.jpg
22:12
Altmyer details the family connection at Illinois