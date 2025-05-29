Doval named Giants closer moving forward

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Novak Djokovic takes a medical timeout for a toe blister in a French Open victory over Corentin Moutet
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Four share early lead in first round of U.S. Women’s Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
How to watch Grand Slam Track Philadelphia 2025: Stream info, schedule, preview
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Oregon-Penn State headlines early Big Ten schedule
Every Fulham goal scored during the 2024 PL season
Every Everton goal scored during the ’24 PL season
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Novak Djokovic takes a medical timeout for a toe blister in a French Open victory over Corentin Moutet
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Four share early lead in first round of U.S. Women’s Open
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
How to watch Grand Slam Track Philadelphia 2025: Stream info, schedule, preview
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Top Clips
Oregon-Penn State headlines early Big Ten schedule
Every Fulham goal scored during the 2024 PL season
Every Everton goal scored during the ’24 PL season
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Doval named Giants closer moving forward
May 29, 2025 02:43 PM
Eric Samulski evaluates what to expect from Camilo Doval after the San Francisco Giants named the former National League saves leader their closer moving forward.
Related Videos
01:41
Jobe’s velocity dips in latest start with Tigers
01:42
Pérez expected to make another rehab start
01:42
Astros’ Walker day-to-day after being hit by pitch
01:18
Vest emerging as Tigers closer going forward
01:23
Garcia seems to be most trusted in Rangers bullpen
01:22
Orioles will get boost with Westburg’s return
01:29
Harper day-to-day after x-rays come back negative
01:45
Mayer joins Red Sox after Bregman lands on IL
01:12
Fantasy ripple effects from King’s shoulder injury
01:22
Martinez returns to late-inning role with D-backs
01:15
Top prospect Clarke to be called up by Athletics
01:05
Astros place Blanco on IL with elbow inflammation
01:14
What to expect from Acuña’s 2025 season debut
01:33
Williams has ‘taken off’ for Guardians
01:28
Orioles’ Rutschman could be fantasy buy-low target
01:29
Kurtz starting to find groove with Athletics
01:32
Dodgers, Padres lead NL West champion best bets
01:46
What Crews’ MRI means for Hassell III’s outlook
01:28
Warren should be rostered and started in fantasy
01:35
Strider needs time to return to fantasy stardom
01:20
Pirates’ Jones undergoing season-ending surgery
01:20
Judge’s current Triple Crown odds are a ‘value’
01:31
Birdsong set to replace Hicks in Giants rotation
01:26
Marlins place Edwards on IL with mid-back strain
01:34
Hernandez, Edman return to Dodgers’ lineup
01:29
Target Cubs’ Palencia, Pomeranz with Hodge on IL
01:09
Bet Ohtani for NL MVP now before odds increase
01:21
Cubs recall top prospect Shaw back to majors
01:33
Lugo, Ragans both placed on 15-day IL
01:19
Phillies closer Alvarado gets 80-game PED ban
Latest Clips
01:03
Oregon-Penn State headlines early Big Ten schedule
13:08
Every Everton goal scored during the ’24 PL season
03:15
Bradshaw not a fan of Rodgers to Steelers idea
23:05
Kurkjian talks modern MLB trends and analytics
36:25
How Thunder are set up for sustained success
07:27
Thunder, not Edwards, ready for championship stage
16:59
Ravens, Bills headline teams facing most pressure
09:19
Unpacking Williams offseason controversy in CHI
17:15
Spade recalls moment between Kobe and Chris Rock
15:11
Every Palace goal scored during the PL season
14:34
Timberwolves need to take pressure off Edwards
17:50
Every Aston Villa goal scored during the PL season
03:01
HLs: Brentford’s quickest goals of the PL season
20:17
Every Brighton goal scored during the PL season
20:31
Every Brentford goal scored during the PL season
01:53
Texas among favorites to win 2025 SEC championship
02:08
Can Jones beat out Richardson for Colts’ QB job?
02:03
Target Brunson, Hart props in Game 5 vs. Pacers
10:10
Whan: Growth of golf in U.S. driven by women
01:43
Can anyone threaten Alcaraz in French Open Q4?
17:53
Every Bournemouth goal scored during the PL season
01:51
Musetti can prove his elite status at French Open
02:37
Thunder at -750 a ‘fair price’ to win NBA Finals
18:04
Every Forest goal scored during the 2024 PL season
20:38
Every Newcastle goal scored during the PL season
03:01
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Saints QBs
03:05
Which Doesn’t Belong and Why: Giants QBs
02:15
King opens up about his fondest Irsay memories
04:14
PFT Draft: Show me something this offseason
22:12
Altmyer details the family connection at Illinois
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue