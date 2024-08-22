 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

trophy_1920_presidents_cup_roses.jpg
Presidents Cup 101: Format, history and FAQ’s
AIG Women's Open 2024 - Day One - St Andrews
Charley Hull fires 67, but slow play overshadows afternoon wave at St. Andrews
kylerlovehate.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for the 2024 fantasy football season

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_rideordiedkodds_240822.jpg
Berry’s top prop bets for ‘Ride or Die’ Murray
nbc_fnia_tuaonflores_240822.jpg
Dungy, Harrison share insight on coaching dynamics
oly_atm800_dllausannev2_240822.jpg
Wanyonyi runs 4th-fastest 800m time in Lausanne

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

trophy_1920_presidents_cup_roses.jpg
Presidents Cup 101: Format, history and FAQ’s
AIG Women's Open 2024 - Day One - St Andrews
Charley Hull fires 67, but slow play overshadows afternoon wave at St. Andrews
kylerlovehate.jpg
Matthew Berry’s Love/Hate for the 2024 fantasy football season

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_rideordiedkodds_240822.jpg
Berry’s top prop bets for ‘Ride or Die’ Murray
nbc_fnia_tuaonflores_240822.jpg
Dungy, Harrison share insight on coaching dynamics
oly_atm800_dllausannev2_240822.jpg
Wanyonyi runs 4th-fastest 800m time in Lausanne

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
View All Scores

Watch Now

Berry names Murray his 2024 'Ride or Die' pick

August 22, 2024 03:00 PM
Matthew Berry reveals his highly-anticipated 2024 fantasy football 'Ride or Die' pick with Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers on the Fantasy Football Happy Hour.
Up Next
nbc_ffhh_rideordiedkodds_240822.jpg
2:35
Berry’s top prop bets for ‘Ride or Die’ Murray
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_dotson_240822.jpg
2:11
What Dotson’s trade means for Commanders WR corps
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_passcatchlove_240822.jpg
9:37
Berry’s WR, TE Love list for 2024: Nabers, McBride
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_passcatchhates_240822.jpg
5:47
Berry highlights concerns with Pickens, Bowers
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qbhates_240822.jpg
4:17
Stroud misses out on Berry’s QB love list for 2024
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_qbloves_240822.jpg
5:52
Rookie Daniels makes Berry’s 2024 QB love list
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rbhates_240822.jpg
3:45
Consider fading White, Stevenson in fantasy drafts
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rbloves_240822.jpg
9:21
Henry, Pacheco, Cook lead Berry’s RB Love list
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_rideordiecomp_240821.jpg
11:56
Daniels, Kupp among Ride or Die suggestions
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_cpoy_240821.jpg
3:34
Could Jones, Murray pay off CPOY bets?
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_top5breakouts_240821.jpg
15:17
Wilson, London in line for fantasy breakouts
Now Playing
nbc_ffhh_top5bustspt2_240821.jpg
9:37
Why Berry is low on Tua at fantasy draft spot
Now Playing