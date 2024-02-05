Watch Now
Reacting to 'creative' 2024 NFL Pro Bowl Games
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Connor Rogers react to the 2024 NFL Pro Bowl games and their favorite events from the day as team NFC preserved its victory over the AFC.
Cousins the ‘biggest needle mover’ among FA QBs
Fantasy Football Happy Hour looks at the top free agent QBs in the offseason, with Kirk Cousins having the biggest fantasy impact, as well as Baker Mayfield and Jacoby Brissett.
How much upside does Kingsbury bring to WAS?
Fantasy Football Happy Hour assesses Kliff Kingsbury's outlook in Washington, having a proven track record with young QBs, as well as Luke Getsy's arrival with the Raiders and Jerick McKinnon's return to action.
Quinn will not be ‘Rivera 2.0' with Commanders
Matthew Berry reacts to the Washington Commanders reportedly bringing in Dan Quinn as the team's next head coach, explaining why the hire is "not super exciting" but could work out in the long run.
Caution betting against Andy Reid after a bye
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour guys discuss some early lines for Super Bowl 58, and why you should be hesitant betting against Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid after a bye week.
Best of 2023 Fantasy Football Happy Hour
Take a look at some of the best moments of the 2023 season of Fantasy Football Happy Hour on Peacock.
Way too early Super Bowl LIX champion odds
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze the early Super Bowl LIX champion odds, including the Los Angeles Chargers being a longshot with new head coach Jim Harbaugh.
Shanahan, Swift headline Super Bowl 58 storylines
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew take an early look at some of the intriguing Super Bowl 58 storylines, including San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan's return to the big game and popstar Taylor Swift.
Kelce saves his best for AFC title game vs. Ravens
Veteran tight end Travis Kelce saved his best performance for the AFC Championship as he dominated the Baltimore Ravens to help push the Kansas City Chiefs back to the Super Bowl.
Purdy rallies 49ers to epic comeback win vs. Lions
The Fantasy Football Happy Hour crew analyze the NFC Championship game between the Detroit Lions and San Francisco 49ers, including Brock Purdy's monster second half and Dan Campbell's questionable fourth-down decisions.
Jackson, Purdy lead bets for Super Bowl LVIII MVP
The FFHH crew goes over the odds, presented by DraftKings Sportsbook, for Super Bowl LVIII MVP before Championship Sunday, agreeing that Lamar Jackson and Brock Purdy are the best two bets out there.
How Byron uses fantasy football to bond in NASCAR
Matthew Berry interviews NASCAR Cup Series driver William Byron on how he plans to build on his success in 2024 and using fantasy football to bond with his race team.
Harbaugh ‘wins everywhere he goes,’ will with LAC
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher, Lawrence Jackson and Connor Rogers agree that Jim Harbaugh is a great fit for the Los Angeles Chargers, where a bevy of talent will help him continue to do what he's always done: win.