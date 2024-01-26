 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Philadelphia Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers sign Owen Tippett to an 8-year, $49.6 million extension
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Grand Prix de France
Ilia Malinin breaks Nathan Chen record at Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships
United States Figure Skating Championships
2024 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_berry_agtpromo_240126.jpg
Watch the next round of AGT: Fantasy League on NBC
nbc_golf_driveonday2_240126.jpg
Highlights: 2024 LPGA Drive On Champ., Round 2
nbc_dps_mikefloriointerview_240126.jpg
KC needs to have succession plan if Reid retires

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NHL: Detroit Red Wings at Philadelphia Flyers
Philadelphia Flyers sign Owen Tippett to an 8-year, $49.6 million extension
ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating - Grand Prix de France
Ilia Malinin breaks Nathan Chen record at Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships
United States Figure Skating Championships
2024 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_berry_agtpromo_240126.jpg
Watch the next round of AGT: Fantasy League on NBC
nbc_golf_driveonday2_240126.jpg
Highlights: 2024 LPGA Drive On Champ., Round 2
nbc_dps_mikefloriointerview_240126.jpg
KC needs to have succession plan if Reid retires

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Watch Now

Stolz storms to speed skating WR in 1000m

January 26, 2024 03:58 PM
Jordan Stolz, 19, earned the first world record of his career during the men's World Cup 1000m race in Salt Lake City, Utah, lowering the previous mark by over three-tenths of a second.