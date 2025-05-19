 Skip navigation
Top News

AFC Divisional Playoffs: Baltimore Ravens v Buffalo Bills
2025 NFL QB Rankings: Top quarterback tiers, breakdowns, analysis from Chris Simms ahead of 2025 NFL season
MLB: Seattle Mariners at Arizona Diamondbacks
2025 Fantasy Baseball Injury Tracker: Arizona loses Justin Martinez, Kodai Senga down with hamstring strain
MLB: Minnesota Twins at Houston Astros
Astros rookie outfielder Jacob Melton sidelined with a sprained ankle

Top Clips

nbc_moto_kitchenintv_250614.jpg
Better starts has Kitchen improving after Round 4
nbc_moto_vialleintv_250614.jpg
Vialle back on the Motocross podium at High Point
nbc_moto_deeganintv_250614.jpg
Deegan: ‘I make it happen when it counts’

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
WNBALos Angeles SparksShey Peddy

Shey
Peddy

WNBA: Los Angeles Sparks at Minnesota Lynx
Collier’s efficient 32 points sends Minnesota Lynx past Los Angeles Sparks 101-78
Collier recorded more field goals in the first quarter than Los Angeles as a team. She was 7-for-9 shooting compared to the Sparks who were 4 for 7.
Bueckers' debut spoiled by hometown Lynx, Collier
May 19, 2025 03:58 PM
Natalie Esquire and Ros Gold-Onwude discuss the Lynx getting a huge night from Napheesa Collier to spoil Paige Bueckers' debut, Kelsey Plum scoring 37 points for the Sparks and a big performance from the Mystics rookies.
Latest Player News

  • Shey Peddy
    LAS G #7
    Personalize your Rotoworld feed by favoriting players
    Sparks signed Shey Peddy to a rest-of-season hardship contract.
    Peddy, who last played in the WNBA in 2023, received the call after Odyssey Sims was ruled out of Saturday’s loss to the Lynx for personal reasons. The veteran guard, who won Defensive Player of the Year honors in the Athletes Unlimited league during the offseason, played seven minutes off the bench in her Sparks debut. In addition to Sims, the Sparks are without Cameron Brink (knee) and Rae Burrell (knee).