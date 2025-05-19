Peddy, who last played in the WNBA in 2023, received the call after Odyssey Sims was ruled out of Saturday’s loss to the Lynx for personal reasons. The veteran guard, who won Defensive Player of the Year honors in the Athletes Unlimited league during the offseason, played seven minutes off the bench in her Sparks debut. In addition to Sims, the Sparks are without Cameron Brink (knee) and Rae Burrell (knee).