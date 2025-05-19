Collier recorded more field goals in the first quarter than Los Angeles as a team. She was 7-for-9 shooting compared to the Sparks who were 4 for 7.
Bueckers' debut spoiled by hometown Lynx, Collier
Natalie Esquire and Ros Gold-Onwude discuss the Lynx getting a huge night from Napheesa Collier to spoil Paige Bueckers' debut, Kelsey Plum scoring 37 points for the Sparks and a big performance from the Mystics rookies.
