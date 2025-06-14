 Skip navigation
Collier’s efficient 32 points sends Minnesota Lynx past Los Angeles Sparks 101-78

  
Published June 14, 2025 04:03 PM
Napheesa Collier scored 26 of her 32 points in the first half and Courtney Williams scored 17 points and the Minnesota Lynx returned to their winning ways by beating the Los Angeles Sparks 101-78 on Saturday.

Reserves Natisha Hiedeman scored 14 points and Maria Kliundikova scored 11 points for the Lynx (10-1) who were handed their first loss of the season on Wednesday by the Seattle Storm, 94-84.

It was Collier’s third 30-plus point effort of the season. She started the year with season-high 34 points in a win over Dallas on May 16. Collier followed that with a 33-point effort a week later against Connecticut.

Against the Sparks, however, with the game in hand, Collier sat the fourth quarter after a 13-for-16 shooting performance including 3 for 4 from 3-point range.

Collier recorded more field goals in the first quarter than Los Angeles as a team. She was 7-for-9 shooting compared to the Sparks who were 4 for 7. Minnesota led 34-15 at the end of one.

By halftime, Collier was at 10-for-12 shooting while Los Angeles overall still trailed her by shooting just 7 for 30. Minnesota led 58-26 at halftime for its highest scoring half of the season.

Kelsey Plum scored 20 points, Rickea Jackson scored 18 points, reserve Emma Cannon 14 and Dearica Hamby scored 10 and grabbed 12 rebounds for the Sparks (4-8).