Storm send center Li Yueru to Wings following her trade request

SEATTLE — The Seattle Storm traded center Li Yueru to the Dallas Wings on Saturday for two future draft picks.

Li, 26, averaged 2.8 points and 1.6 rebounds over 8.7 minutes in nine games with the Storm this season. She joined Seattle in the offseason following a three-team trade with the Los Angeles Sparks and Las Vegas Aces.

Two weeks ago, iHeart Women’s Sports reported that Li’s representatives told the Storm she wanted to be traded. The team made good on that request by moving Li to Dallas; the Storm received a second-round pick in the 2026 WNBA draft and a third-round selection in 2027 in return.