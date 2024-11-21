How to watch No. 6 Notre Dame vs JuJu Watkins, No. 3 USC women’s basketball: TV/streaming info, game preview

It’s a massive matchup of undefeated top-10 teams featuring some of the sport’s biggest stars when the No. 6 Notre Dame Fighting Irish face off against JuJu Watkins and the No. 3 USC Trojans Saturday on NBC and Peacock.

Both teams are 4-0 and both made it at least as far as the Sweet 16 in last year’s NCAA Tournament. Both teams are helmed by superstar guards with serious player of the year potential who are helping to continue the momentum in women’s college basketball following Caitlin Clark’s departure for the WNBA. For Notre Dame, that’s sophomore Hannah Hidalgo, who broke the school’s single-season record for points per game last season (22.6) and was named ACC Defensive Player of the Year, ACC Rookie of the Year, and ACC Tournament MVP.

And for USC, it’s megastar Watkins, who put together a transcendent freshman season in 2023-24, ranking second behind Clark in scoring with 27.1 points per game and setting the DI single-season record for most points scored as a freshman with 920. After leading the Trojans to their first Elite Eight appearance since 1994, Watkins looks to continue her growth on and off the court in Year 2. Ahead of Saturday’s game, NBC will air episodes one and two of a new docuseries, “On the Rise: JuJu Watkins”, providing an in-depth look at the 19-year-old’s emergence as a business and basketball powerhouse.

USC, led by head coach Lindsay Gottlieb, deepened its roster this offseason with the addition of Stanford’s Kiki Iriafen via the transfer portal and a stacked recruiting class, including Kennedy Smith, Kayleigh Heckel, Avery Howell, and Rian Forestier.

Saturday’s game looks to be the first real test of the season for a rolling Fighting Irish squad, who have outscored their opponents by 170 points across their first four wins of the year. They’re coming off a 91-55 win over Lafayette last Sunday, with Hidalgo leading the scoring with 29 points and the team as a whole tallying a program-record 15 three-pointers.

For a full rundown of how to watch Saturday’s game, as well as more women’s college basketball content on NBC and Peacock, see below.

How to Watch Notre Dame vs USC Women’s College Basketball

Date: Saturday, November 23rd

Time: 4pm ET

TV Network: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

Location: Galen Center (Los Angeles, CA)

How to Watch College Basketball on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. For the full schedule of women’s college basketball on NBC and Peacock in the 2024-25 season, click here.

How to Watch JuJu Watkins in New Documentary Series

The first two episodes of “On the Rise: JuJu Watkins” will premiere on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 3:00 p.m. ET on NBC. You can stream the first two episodes on Peacock starting Sunday, November 24. Episodes three through six will air on NBC and Peacock throughout the season.

