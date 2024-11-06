76ers vs Clippers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

The 76ers and Clippers meet on ESPN and Paul George will be the main focus of the matchup since switching from Los Angeles to Philadelphia.

Philadelphia is 1-5 this season and on a three-game losing streak. However, the 76ers have shown clear improvement over the past three to four games and are lurking in Los Angeles for their first win. Paul George made his 76ers debut in a 118-116 loss to the Suns and will return to L.A. to take on his former teammates and Clippers team.

Los Angeles has teetered without Kawhi Leonard and Paul George to start the season. The Clippers are 3-4 on the year and coming off a win over San Antonio (113-104) breaking a three-game losing streak. This is the final game of a five-game homestand for the Clippers (1-3).

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long.

Details & how to watch 76ers @ Clippers

● Date: Wednesday, November 6, 2024

● Time: 10:00 PM ET

● Site: Intuit Dome

● City: Los Angeles, CA

● TV/Streaming: ESPN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Game odds for 76ers @ Clippers

The latest odds as of Wednesday morning:

● Moneyline: Philadelphia 76ers (-125), Los Angeles Clippers (+105)

● Spread: Los Angeles -1.5 (-110)

● Total: 217.5

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight on weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Probable starting lineups for Philadelphia and Los Angeles

· Philadelphia 76ers (1-5)

PG Tyrese Maxey

SG Kelly Oubre Jr.

SF Paul George

PF Caleb Martin

C Andre Drummond

· Los Angeles Clippers (3-4)

PG James Harden

SG Norman Powell

SF Terance Mann

PF Derrick Jones Jr.

C Ivica Zubac

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of 76ers @ Clippers

Philadelphia is 2-4 ATS and 2-0 ATS as a road underdog.

Los Angeles is 4-2 ATS and 1-1 ATS as the home favorite.

Philadelphia is 5-1 to the Over, the third-best mark in the NBA.

Los Angeles is 3-3 on the Over/Under this season.

Paul George scored 15 points on 4-of-14 from the field, to go along with five rebounds and four assists in 32 minutes against the Suns.

James Harden is averaging 21.1 points, 9.9 assists, and 8.7 rebounds.

Maxey is averaging a career-high 30.2 points per game and scored 32 or more points in three of the past four games.

Norman Powell has scored 20 or more points in six straight games.

Ivica Zubac has double-doubled in four games and averages 17.4 points and 13.0 rebounds through seven games.

Andre Drummond averaged 22.3 combined points + rebounds in the first four games but has averaged 13.0 in the past two.

Notable Player Props for 76ers @ Clippers

Highest Point Props

Tyrese Maxey O/U 27.5 Points

James Harden O/U 21.5 Points

Paul George O/U 20.5 Points

Norman Powell O/U 20.5 Points

Ivica Zubac O/U 16.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Ivica Zubac O/U 12.5 Rebounds

Andre Drummond O/U 10.5 Rebounds

James Harden O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Paul George O/U 4.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

James Harden O/U 9.5 Assists

Tyrese Maxey O/U 5.5 Assists

Paul George O/U 3.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for 76ers @ Clippers

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the 76ers to beat the Clippers in Paul George’s return:

“The 76ers put up a valiant effort in the 118-116 loss to the Suns in Paul George’s debut. However, the losing streak continues. In his second game, I do like the chances the 76ers can play behind PG13 and ride his motivation against his former team.

Philadelphia is 2-0 ATS as a road underdog this season and has been underwater without Joel Embiid. George is coming back at the right time and this is a fun way for the 76ers to get their season back on track, by their standards.

I like the 76ers to win, but would take the +1.5 as buzzer-beater insurance.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the 76ers and the Clippers:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports finds strength in taking Philadelphia on the ML (+105)

· Spread : NBC Sports has low confidence in Philadelphia on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 217.5 points

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the EXPERT NBA Predictions page from

NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

· Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

· Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

· Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

· Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)