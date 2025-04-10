Hawks vs. Nets Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 10

It’s Thursday, April 10, and the Atlanta Hawks (37-42) and Brooklyn Nets (26-53) are all set to square off from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Hawks are currently 17-22 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Nets have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home. Brooklyn and Atlanta have split the season series.

Atlanta is 1-4 over the last five games and 2-7 in the past nine. Brooklyn is 3-8 in the previous 11 contests but 2-3 in the past five games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Hawks vs. Nets live today

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Barclays Center

City: Brooklyn, NY

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Hawks vs. Nets

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Hawks (-980), Nets (+637)

Spread: Hawks -14

Over/Under: 227 points

That gives the Hawks an implied team point total of 119.85, and the Nets 112.55.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Hawks vs. Nets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Over between the Hawks and Nets:

“The Nets are playing mostly backups at this point and defense has looked optional, especially against New Orleans last time out. The Hawks likely won’t play a majority of their starters for full minutes, but this is a good game for the backups to gain confidence on the Atlanta side. I’d lean the Over, but ultimately pass on this game.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hawks & Nets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Atlanta Hawks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +14.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 227.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hawks vs. Nets on Thursday

The Hawks have lost 23 of their 40 road games this season

The Over is 23-17 in the Hawks’ road games this season

The Nets have covered the Spread in their last 4 home matchups with the Hawks

Betting the Hawks on the Money Line in all games this season would have shown a 108% return on investment

