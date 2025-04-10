Knicks vs. Pistons Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 10

It’s Thursday, April 10, and the New York Knicks (50-29) and Detroit Pistons (43-36) are all set to square off from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The Knicks are currently 23-16 on the road with a point differential of 4, while the Pistons have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home. Detroit is 2-1 in the season series versus New York and won the past two meetings.

The Knicks are 7-3 in their last 10 games and coming off a two-point OT loss to the Celtics. Jalen Brunson returned to the lineup for the Knicks in the past two games and New York went 1-1. Cade Cunningham returns to the Pistons lineup tonight and in good timing. The Pistons are 1-4 over the last five games.

Game details & how to watch Knicks vs. Pistons live today

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Knicks vs. Pistons

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Knicks (+169), Pistons (-205)

Spread: Pistons -5

Over/Under: 224 points

That gives the Knicks an implied team point total of 111.07, and the Pistons 113.68.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Knicks vs. Pistons game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Knicks to cover:

“While I am a supporter of the Pistons and JB Bickerstaff for Coach of the Year, I don’t love this spot for the Pistons even with Cade Cunningham back. Jalen Brunson has looked good in two games back, while Detroit has gotten comfortable over the last few weeks without their leading scorer and passer. It may take a little to shake off the rust for Detroit’s offense, so I lean toward the Knicks with the points, which opened at +5 down to +3.5 and the Team Total Under 116.5 on the Pistons.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Knicks & Pistons game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Detroit Pistons on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the New York Knicks at +5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 224.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Knicks vs. Pistons on Thursday

The Knicks have won 8 straight games at the Pistons

Each of the last 4 matchups between the Knicks and the Pistons have gone over the Total

The Pistons have covered in 27 of their 49 matchups against Eastern Conference teams this season

