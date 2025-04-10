Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 10

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies Preview



The Minnesota Timberwolves (46-33) and Memphis Grizzlies (47-32) are all set to square off from FedExForum in Memphis.

At worst, the Timberwolves and the Grizzlies will be in a play-in position.

The Timberwolves can reach as high as the No. 4 seed and as low as the No.8 seed. The seeding possibilities for the Grizzlies are similar. They can be as the No. 8 seed, and as high as the No. 3 seed.

The Timberwolves are currently 23-17 on the road with a point differential of 5, while the Grizzlies have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies live today



Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Thursday, April 10, 2025 Time: 9:30PM EST

9:30PM EST Site: FedExForum

FedExForum City: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Timberwolves (-106), Grizzlies (-114)

Spread: Grizzlies -1

Over/Under: 233 points

That gives the Timberwolves an implied team point total of 116.24, and the Grizzlies 116.77.



Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards Anthony Edwards over 28.5 points…

Thomas: “Edwards is up against a team that struggles against shooting gaurds defensively. They are in the bottom third. This game should be a high scoring one, with multiple chances for Edwards.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Timberwolves & Grizzlies game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Memphis Grizzlies on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Memphis Grizzlies on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Memphis Grizzlies at -1.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Memphis Grizzlies at -1. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 233.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies on Thursday



The Grizzlies have lost 15 of their last 18 games as a home underdog

The Over is 4-1 in the Timberwolves’ last 5 matchups against Western Conference teams

The Timberwolves have covered the Spread on their last 3 road trips to the Grizzlies

The Timberwolves have won 7 of their last 8 road games, while the Grizzlies have lost 4 in 5 at home



If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!



Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.



Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)