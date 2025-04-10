Pelicans vs. Bucks Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 10

It’s Thursday, April 10, and the New Orleans Pelicans (21-58) and Milwaukee Bucks (45-34) are all set to square off from Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

The Pelicans are currently 7-33 on the road with a point differential of -9, while the Bucks have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

Milwaukee won the only meeting of the season between these two, 111-107 on April 6, just two games ago. Recently, New Orleans has lost four straight games and five of the past six, while Milwaukee is on a five-game winning streak.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Pelicans vs. Bucks live today

Date: Thursday, April 10, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Fiserv Forum

City: Milwaukee, WI

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Pelicans vs. Bucks

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Pelicans (+839), Bucks (-1449)

Spread: Bucks -15.5

Over/Under: 221 points

That gives the Pelicans an implied team point total of 109.67, and the Bucks 117.75.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Pelicans vs. Bucks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans Giannis to go Under 28.5 Points:

“While Giannis is listed as questionable, if he does go, he likely won’t play significant minutes in this game. The Bucks are -15.5 point favorites with him, so I would take the gamble and settle for a push or your money back if he doesn’t play.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Pelicans & Bucks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Bucks at -15.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 221.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Pelicans vs. Bucks on Thursday

The Pelicans have lost 7 of their last 10 games

The Bucks are 22-18 ATS at home this season

